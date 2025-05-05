Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Mack and John go head to head

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mack and John go head to head in a paintballing game but things take a dark turn.

Elsewhere, Ross meets up with a half-sibling he had no idea existed.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. A paintballing game to remember

John’s enjoying the praise for his heroism award but he ends up missing the event due to helping Aaron with a mental health crisis. Tracy and Vic then team up to hold a little do at the Woolpack to make up for it.

Mack’s not happy to have missed out and becomes jealous of John and Aaron’s relationship, starting to plot. At the stag-do, everyone’s excited to go paintballing.

Mack sets out on getting revenge as they head into the woods. But, John is aware he’s up to something and follows him deep into the woods.

Does Mack know exactly who he is messing with?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 2. Harry is rushed to hospital

Moira blames Mack for a leak in the slurry tank at the farm, with John enjoying watching him be accused.

The slurry actually ends up affecting the village’s main water supply though and Harry is rushed to hospital after drinking some of the contaminated water. Will he be okay?

3. Ross meets his half-brother

Moira finds a letter addressed to ‘The Family of Emma Barton’ and debates giving it to Ross. But, she’s soon haunted by her past.

Moira eventually shows Ross the letter, with Ross struggling to process the fact that he has a half-brother he’s never met. Matty then advises Ross to meet him as he has nothing to lose.

Moira panics when Ross heads off to meet Lewis – his half-brother. But, Ross is careful not to expose his family’s dark secrets while also answering Lewis’ questions.

With the conversation turning difficult, Ross decides to go back home and put an end to the family reunion.

Ross has no intention of meeting up with Lewis again. But, will he have a change of heart?

4. Liam prepares to move in with Chas

Liam grows frustrated with his living arrangements when he walks in on Mandy in a moment he’d rather forget. He’s thrilled when Chas asks him to then move in with her.

Paddy and Mandy are soon left for food for thought when Chas suggests that Bear in uncomfortable with his living arrangements. Bear’s shocked to then finds Mandy and Paddy have boxed up all of his things!

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. Liam covers for Manpreet

Manpreet breathes a sigh of relief when Liam agrees to keep her secret about what Joe blackmailed her into doing.

Liam faces an inner battle though, struggling to see past Manpreet’s break of the professional code.

