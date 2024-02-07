Emmerdale: Ruby setting out to expose Tracy delights fans as they make her their ‘new favourite’

Ruby’s barely been in the Dales for a couple of weeks and she’s already found herself caught up in all of the drama in the village.

Last night (Tuesday, February 6), Ruby vowed to find out who Tracy was cheating on Nate with.

Emmerdale fans have now already found a ‘new favourite’ character in Ruby after watching these scenes.

Emmerdale: Ruby promised to help Nate seek the truth

Yesterday, Ruby felt awful for Nate after he’d spent the night over at Caleb’s due to his split from Tracy.

Nate told Cain that he believed Tracy was seeing someone else behind his back, making Ruby suspicious.

When Ruby started to see Nicky and Caleb arguing, she started to turn into detective mode.

Speaking to Caleb, Ruby vowed to get to the truth and figure out who Tracy’s other man was.

Caleb started to panic as his wife set out on a mission to help Nate expose his wife’s betrayal.

Ruby won’t let anyone mess with her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans love Ruby as new addition to soap

Emmerdale viewers have immediately taken a shine to Ruby and are loving how determined she is to expose Tracy’s affair.

They love her sassy nature and already think that she’s one of the best characters in the soap.

One fan commented: “You’re talking to the other bloke Ruby lol… she’s my new favourite.”

You're talking to the other bloke Ruby lol…. shes my new favourite #Emmerdale — segye ne 💚🤍💜 (@nae_segye) February 6, 2024

Ruby is quickly becoming one of the best characters in #emmerdale #ThisMorning — Ross garth kiernan (@RossGarthk) February 7, 2024

Another viewer said: “Ruby is quickly becoming one of the best characters in Emmerdale.”

A third Emmerdale viewer agreed and demanded: “More Ruby please.”

Ruby rumbles the affair (Credit: ITV)

Will Ruby get to the truth?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ruby sees Caleb and Tracy talking together and sets out to expose them.

At Belle and Tom’s wedding reception, Ruby stands up as she prepares to tell everyone there about Tracy and Caleb’s affair. But, will she ruin the special day?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you a fan of Ruby in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!