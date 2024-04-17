During tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, April 17), Amy and Matty’s big day finally arrives as the couple get ready for their wedding.

A mystery person ends up paying for the wedding though after Kerry reveals that she can’t afford it after all.

Natalie Ann Jamieson has now confessed that Amy’s road to forgiving Kerry may be a rocky one…

Emmerdale: Kerry can’t afford the wedding

Emmerdale viewers will know that Kerry offered to pay for Amy and Matty’s wedding whilst secretly hoping that she could sell her necklace to raise enough cash.

Promising Amy that she had the money, Kerry asked Eric to value it but she then wanted a second opinion.

Selling the necklace for hardly anything, Kerry then realised that she must let her daughter down.

Tonight, as Amy and Matty get ready to tie the knot, Kerry reveals that she can’t pay up.

With Amy and Matty heartbroken, Leyla then receives a mystery call from a benefactor and announces that the wedding is still on.

Amy then walks down the aisle, but will she ever forgive Kerry for almost ruining her big day?

Emmerdale: Natalie Ann Jamieson reveals further tension

With Kerry’s lies almost leading to the wedding being cancelled, Natalie Ann Jamieson has admitted that Kerry may be in Amy’s bad books for quite some time.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, she shared: “This is a big ball to drop. This is a big one.

“As far as Amy’s concerned, she just gets round to putting her trust back into her after she’s been gone for all this time and like that it happens again.”

The star then added: “It might take her a while to get over this one.” But, can Kerry make things up to her daughter? Or, is this the final straw in their relationship?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

