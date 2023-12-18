Emmerdale: Mack to die after kidnap horror?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, December 18), Mack told Charity that he was going out for a bit after falling out with her.

However, he was then seen tied up to a chair, gagged and blindfolded in an abandoned factory.

But, will Mack end up dead after becoming the victim of a kidnap horror in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale: Mack was kidnapped

Tonight in Emmerdale, Charity worried when she couldn’t get hold of Mack after falling out with him.

Gail suggested that he was with another woman and had spent the night with her, making Charity worry as to where he actually was.

When Mack returned, Charity confronted him about his whereabouts but Mack just told her that he’d spent the night on a park bench and promised her that he’d not been with anyone else.

As Mack continued to drown his sorrows, he then told Charity that he was going out again to get away from her for a while.

However, his plans were interrupted when he was kidnapped and taken to an abandoned factory.

He was then seen tied up to a chair, gagged and blindfolded with Charity having no idea that anything was wrong.

Emmerdale: Are Mack’s days numbered?

Charity currently thinks that Mack’s just gone out for a while and is just in a mood with her.

She has no idea that he’s actually been kidnapped and is in quite the spot of bother.

Mack continues to fight his way out of the situation this week, but things get even more concerning next week when there’s no sign of Mack.

Instead, just an abandoned chair sits in the factory. But, what’s happened to Mack? Has someone found him and saved him from death? Or, has Mack lived his final days?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

