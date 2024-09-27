Emmerdale fans spot huge Tom ‘error’ as he threatens Belle with gun

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, September 26), Tom threatened Belle with a fully-loaded shotgun before she got her revenge.

Tom had smashed a door with an axe before grabbing a shotgun off Belle…

Emmerdale fans have now spotted an ‘error’ that could help Belle defend herself in future scenes.

Tom grabbed the gun off Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom and Belle’s showdown

Yesterday evening, Tom approached Belle at the Dingle house whilst she was alone and waiting for Amelia. Amelia had no intention of coming to see her though, secretly working with Tom.

Tom then locked the door and beat Belle up. He told Belle that nobody would believe Belle’s side of the story.

Belle then grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at him, with Tom then agreeing to unlock the door so she could make a run for it.

Later on, Belle hid away from Tom as he grabbed an axe and smashed through a door.

With Belle attempting yet failing to shoot Tom, Tom grabbed the loaded gun off her and turned his back to her.

Belle then grabbed the axe and stabbed him in the back.

Tom’s fingerprints will be over everything (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘error’ in gun threat scenes

With Tom suggesting that Belle would be locked up for his murder if she shot him, fans of the soap have now noted that Tom’s fingerprints would be all over the gun and axe. Therefore, Belle could be saved by the self-defence factor of the situation.

One fan commented: “If Tom survives, which I suspect he will, he’ll have no defence against Belle acting to defend herself… Tom’s fingerprints are all over the shotgun, including the safety catch but then again, this is soapland so, who knows!”

Another person agreed: “Tom is going to manipulate the police and say Belle attacked him for no reason. But his fingerprints are on the gun, the damage to the door, and Belle bruises. The police better realise he is lying.”

A third person added: “If Tom dies, can’t Belle say Tom had her at gun point? His prints all over that shotgun now.”

