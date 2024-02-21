Emmerdale fans distracted by Ruby Miligan’s outfits

Ruby Miligan has barely had time to settle into her new life in Emmerdale village and she’s already got a wardrobe bigger than anyone else’s.

She’s been loving showing off her range of different outfits at every opportunity she has.

Now, Emmerdale fans are wondering just how many different pieces of clothing she actually owns!

Ruby got her man back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ruby and Caleb are back together

Ruby first arrived in the village preparing to get a divorce from Caleb, but she couldn’t keep her hands off him for long.

After finding out that her husband was having an affair with Tracy, Ruby got her revenge by exposing them both at Belle and Tom’s wedding reception.

However, Caleb and Ruby were then drawn to each other once again as the pair decided to park their divorce to one side and get back together.

Despite this, Ruby visited Home Farm and teamed up with Kim as she planned to get revenge on her husband following his betrayal.

Ruby loves to switch up her look (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned by Ruby Miligan outfit changes

Emmerdale characters love their signature looks. Tracy’s had her leather jacket for years, Vanessa’s still got her yellow raincoat and Moira never seems to get out of her farming overalls.

However, Emmerdale fans have now noticed that Ruby’s wardrobe collection is much bigger than other villagers’. She seems to be having outfit changes every scene!

One fan joked: “Thought Ruby would have more luggage, all the outfits she has. Must be like Mary Poppins’ magic bag.”

Another person added: “How many outfits does Ruby have? Seems like a catalogue shoot every episode now.”

How many outfits does ruby have, seems like a catalogue shoot every episode now#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/4i44U9Hdjl — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) February 20, 2024

Ruby must have a costume change for every scene #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) February 20, 2024

How many times does Ruby change clothes #emmerdale — LynnBirt4306 (@birty4306) February 20, 2024

A third Emmerdale viewer said: “Ruby must have a costume change for every scene.”

A final fan finished: “How many times does Ruby change clothes?”

Ruby is plotting her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Will Ruby get her revenge on Caleb?

Caleb thinks that he and Ruby are back together, but does she have other ideas? Ruby’s already told Kim that she wants to get revenge on her husband, but what is she really plotting?

Which side is Ruby really on? Is she planning on throwing Caleb under the bus? Or, will she backtrack?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

