Emmerdale: Charity and Vanessa need to get back together, fans beg

This week in the ITV soap Emmerdale, Charity bumped into Vanessa at the shop for the first time since her ex returned to the village.

The pair had a brief catch up in the shop before allowing Moses and Johnny to play together after more than a year apart.

Now, Emmerdale fans have begged for Charity to ditch Mack and get back with Vanessa.

Charity bumped into her ex (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity came face to face with Vanessa

Last week, Vanessa returned back to the Dales in a desperate attempt to help Rhona.

Rhona had contacted Vanessa after kidnapping Ivy, prompting her to fly out from Canada to help her out.

After the police turned up and arrested Rhona, Vanessa returned to the village with her son – Johnny.

She then paid Tracy a visit and supported her as she explained that she’d split up with Nate.

This week, Charity saw Vanessa in the shop as Johnny and Moses wanted to hang out with each other.

Mack took the kids off whilst the former lovers had a short catch up (because a lot had happened since they last saw each other!)

However, later on, Charity reassured Mack that any feelings that she once had for Vanessa were now well and truly gone.

Vanessa and Charity were a big hit with the fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand Charity and Vanessa reunion

Emmerdale fans are loving Charity and Vanessa being in scenes together again and are now begging for them to get back together.

They’re wanting Charity to ditch her husband and return back into the arms of her ex, Vanessa.

One fan commented: “I still need to watch tonight’s Emmerdale but can we just say, Vanessa was back all of 5 minutes and noticed Charity wasn’t herself! Get them back together ASAP!”

I still need to watch tonight’s Emmerdale but can we just say, Vanessa was back all of 5 minutes and noticed Charity wasn’t herself! Get them back together asap! #Emmerdale — Kelly ♡ (@KellyBlackx) February 14, 2024

if emmerdale get suzy and vanessa back together when charity and her failing relationship are RIGHT THERE!!! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/XGS6SzcasP — lori megan ☽ (@lorimeganxo) February 14, 2024

I hope this year the only ‘I love you’ Vanessa says to someone is to Charity and not Suzy 🤞🏻 #emmerdale #vanity — VanityDingle(Emily) (@Vanity_Dingle) February 13, 2024

A second person said: “”There’s no lingering feelings” Really Charity? Try telling ya face that, cos it was totally showing the complete opposite if anything. The way she looked at Vanessa & the way Vanessa looked at her? Let’s be honest she’s literally never once looked at Mack the same way.”

A third viewer exclaimed: “If Emmerdale get Suzy and Vanessa back together when Charity and her failing relationship are RIGHT THERE!!!”

A final fan finished: “I hope this year the only ‘I love you’ Vanessa says to someone is to Charity and not Suzy.”

Will Charity get back with Vanessa? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity and Vanessa reunite?

At the moment, Charity’s with Mack although their marriage has been far from smooth. Charity’s been growing more distant recently due to her struggle with PTSD.

But, with Vanessa back for good, will Charity end things with Mack and reunite with her?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

