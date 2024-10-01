Emmerdale: As Belle reports Tom to the police, here’s what happens next

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, October 1), saw Belle report to the police that she’s a victim of domestic abuse after speaking to Tom at the hospital.

Belle handed the axe from the attack into the police and told them that she attacked her husband in self-defence.

But, as Belle tells the truth about Tom’s abuse, what happens next?

Belle accepted that she was a victim of domestic abuse (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle told the police the truth

This evening, Belle visited Tom at the hospital after receiving a phone call from him summoning her there.

Tom then told Belle that he wouldn’t tell the police that she was the one to attack him as long as she backtracked on her claims that he’d abused her.

Belle agreed to this and let Tom kiss her before leaving the hospital. The detectives then arrived to speak to Tom, with Tom lying that two men had approached him and then stabbed him with an axe.

Meanwhile, Belle went to the police station and handed the axe in as evidence. She admitted to attacking Tom in self-defence as she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The episode ended with Belle saying: “I’ve attacked my husband, in self defence, he wanted to kill me. I’m a victim of domestic abuse.”

Tom tries to destroy the evidence (Credit: ITV)

Here’s what happens next for Belle and Tom

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Tom back in the village, attempting to remove crucial evidence from his tablet.

Managing to secure the tablet from Isaac after tricking him into telling him where the keys to his house are, Tom grabs the tablet but hides it when Matty walks in.

Tom is adamant that he’ll win against Belle in court, smashing up the tablet with the vital evidence on it. However, he has no idea that Carl has watched the whole outburst… But, can Belle finally get justice?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers.