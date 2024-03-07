EastEnders: Zack set for new love triangle with Lauren and Penny once Whitney exits, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of the BBC soap EastEnders will know that during last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 6), Zack tried to kiss Lauren.

With Whitney still in Milton Keynes with Bianca and Britney, Zack turned to Lauren for support.

EastEnders fans have now predicted two new love interests for Zack as Whitney prepares to exit the soap.

Zack leaned in for a kiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack tried to kiss Lauren

Last night in Walford, Zack told Penny, Lauren and Sonia that he’d returned home without Whitney.

He needed to return back to work whilst Whitney stayed in Milton Keynes looking after Britney.

Drowning his sorrows in The Vic, Zack opened up to Penny about his upset over Whitney’s decision.

After this, Zack bumped into Lauren and soon started opening up to her as well.

However, he misread the signals whilst drunk and leaned in to kiss Lauren. Lauren rejected him, stunned by his actions.

It wasn’t long after this that Whitney started to call Zack’s mobile…

Are Penny and Lauren interested in Zack? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Zack set for new love triangle?

With Whitney soon set to be leaving the soap, a new EastEnders fan theory has spotted two new possible connections for Zack.

They think that he’ll soon be placed at the centre of a love triangle – with Lauren and Penny!

Saw this Lauren-Zack-Penny love triangle coming a mile off as Zack’s storyline when Whitney’s gone. #EastEnders — Tylervision (@_TylerVision) March 6, 2024

Spotting some flirtation between Zack and the two women, one fan wrote: “Saw this Lauren-Zack-Penny love triangle coming a mile off as Zack’s storyline when Whitney’s gone.”

What’s in store for Zack? (Credit: BBC)

Is a love triangle on the way for Zack?

Zack’s begged Whitney to put their little family first but she’s been keen on prioritising Britney instead.

With Whit set to depart Walford rather soon, will Zack find his next love in either Penny or Lauren?

