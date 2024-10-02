EastEnders fans were upset with the news of Pastor Clayton’s death last night (Tuesday, October 1), and said Yolande deserved more justice.

In Tuesday’s episode, police arrived at the Truemans’ to reveal the news that Pastor Clayton had died by suicide. Previously, he had cornered Yolande when she was home alone and begged her to retract her abuse statement.

The news was shocking, but fans say there’s no justice – and they’re not happy about it.

Yolande was told Pastor Clayton had died by police (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Yolande’s traumatic experience

Pastor Clayton died by suicide after Yolande refused to drop the rape charges against him. For months, the matriarch had been battling with the trauma of Pastor Clayton’s sexual abuse.

But now, her whole journey has changed.

A few months ago, Pastor Clayton prayed on Yolande before taking advantage of her at a church gathering. After weeks of torment, she found the strength to share her trauma with her friends and family.

They convinced her to report him, and police later found other women who came forward with the same experience.

With the police’s news, Yolande’s experience is about to get a lot harder.

As well as this, the case – which saw multiple women step forward with their experiences – will not result in any charges.

Pastor Clayton died by suicide (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Yolande deserves more…

Social media fans flocked online to express their anger that Pastor Clayton did not stay alive to face the repercussions of his horrific actions.

One X user wrote: “How’s that justice exactly? Not just for Yolande but all his other victims too, the more that came forward, the more he knew he was done for and so he totally just took the easy way out.”

Another asked: “Disappointed with the conclusion of the Yolande and Pastor Clayton story. It’s been built up to the point where we have multiple victims over decades, building a case to bring him to justice, and now that’s it?”

A third added: “What can’t villains face actual justice through the court of law? Those other victims affected by Pastor Clayton will never get the justice they deserve now.”

