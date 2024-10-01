EastEnders spoilers tonight: Yolande informed of Pastor Clayton suicide news after worrying encounter

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, October 1), Yolande receives a shock after the police arrive and inform her that Pastor Clayton has passed away from suicide.

Earlier in the day, he turned up at her house to try to get her to retract her statement from the police, which accuses him of sexual assault.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Pastor Clayton confronts Yolande in her home (Credit: BBC)

Eastender spoilers tonight: Pastor Clayton’s death

The episode kicks off full of drama, as Pastor Clayton arrives at Yolande’s doorstep and asks her retract her statement.

Yolande is rightfully nervous as Patrick and the others are at The Vic, leaving her completely alone.

However, Yolande has a new found strength and manages to stand her ground until Denzel arrives and marches the Pastor out.

Later on, Patrick, Howie and Kim are shocked to learn of the events, but are glad to see Yolande is feeling stronger.

At the end of the eventful evening, Patrick and Yolande make to call it a night, but are interrupted by shocking news…

The police arrive and inform them that Pastor Clayton has died by suicide.

Will this interfere with the investigation – or Yolande’s healing journey?

Bianca gets the truth from Debbie’s parents (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca’s investigations

Bianca’s tirade against Reiss shows no signs of slowing down, after her suspicions are raised following Debbie’s will reading.

She heads off to the cafe to corner Brenda and Hugh. Once sat down, she quizzes them on Reiss’ relationship with Debbie, hoping to dig up some dirt.

Later on, Bianca gathers her findings to present to Kat at the cab office, but rather than agree with her, Kat is concerned by Bianca’s frenzy.

She tries to persuade her cousin to go to the GP, convinced her depression is back.

Bianca has other ideas, however, and heads to find Freddie so she can get his microphones he uses for bird watching.

She hopes to plant them in in No.25 so she can record a confession from Reiss.

Ian is not happy to find Anna and Freddie together (Credit: BBC)

Ian’s harsh words

Freddie and Anna arrive back at The Vic after an afternoon of bird watching, trying to get their friendship back on track.

However, their positive progress is dampened when Ian glares at them. In true Beale fashion, Ian loudly expresses his disapproval, making Freddie and Anna uncomfortable.

Cindy, who was hoping to enjoy a quiet drink, quickly gets annoyed and storms out due to Ian’s biting comments.

Back at No.45, it’s clear Cindy isn’t in the forgiving mood, and she makes her excuses to head to Beale’s Eels for a steamy encounter with Junior…

The Square’s family troubles

Elsewhere, the Moons are still struggling with Tommy’s wild behaviour. On the Square, he puts on the nice-guy act in front of Kat and Alfie, but tensions are still high and it’s clear their problems are not resolved.

For the Knights, their own struggles are still at the forefront.

George tries to bond with Kojo, but his efforts continue to fall flat.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

