EastEnders: Whitney’s exit needs to come soon after treatment of Zack, fans complain

This week in EastEnders, Whitney returned back home after her time in Milton Keynes but she wasn’t on her own much to Zack’s surprise.

Whitney revealed that she’d fostered Britney despite having not consulted in Zack first.

EastEnders fans have now had enough of Whitney’s behaviour and want her gone as soon as possible.

Whit dropped a bombshell on Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney fostered Britney

In Milton Keynes, EastEnders viewers will know that Whitney had stayed there with Britney whilst Zack returned to Walford.

With Whit returning home this week, Zack planned to surprise her with a baby shower in The Vic.

Lauren promised him that she wouldn’t tell Whit about Zack’s pass at her, making him relieved.

However, when Whit returned to the Square, she wasn’t alone. She also had Britney with her.

Revealing that she’d fostered the child, Whitney watched Zack storm off. He was livid that his partner had made such a big decision without him.

Last night (Tuesday, March 26), tensions were increased even more as Martin accused Britney of stealing two apples from his stall.

Zack told Whit that this was her problem and urged her to sort it out by herself. He, however, eventually allowed for Britney to stay for a short while.

Fans aren’t happy with what Whitney is doing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans hope that soap speeds up Whitney exit plans

EastEnders viewers haven’t been happy with the way Whitney is treating Zack. They can’t believe she’s neglecting his feelings and is making huge decisions without considering him and the baby.

Knowing that the character is set to be leaving the show, fans have now hoped that these scenes will air sooner rather than later.

One EastEnders viewer shared: “Unpopular opinion but can they hurry up and get rid of self-centred Whitney for good please?”

Unpopular opinion but can they hurry up and get rid of self-centred Whitney for good please #EastEnders — michaela👑💋 (@michaelad1997) March 26, 2024

#Eastenders At this point I hope #Whitney disappears back to Milton Keynes with #Britney 🙄🙄🙄 — Nicola (@Colabubble) March 26, 2024

Whitney my way or the high way …cannot wait until she goes , i wont miss her #EastEnders — Joolz (@geordiejoolz) March 26, 2024

Another person added: “At this point I hope Whitney disappears back to Milton Keynes with Britney.”

A third viewer finished: “Whitney, my way or the high way… cannot wait until she goes, I won’t miss her.”

Whitney is leaving this year (Credit: BBC)

How will Whitney leave Walford?

Whitney’s exit is around the corner but it still isn’t clear exactly when or how she’ll leave the soap.

Tensions between Whitney and Zack are high at the moment, with Zack keeping his near-kiss with Lauren a secret. Britney’s also driving a wedge between the couple. But, could this all lead to her departure?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of Whitney in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!