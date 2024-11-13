EastEnders and Stan Carter star Timothy West passes away aged 90

Former EastEnders actor Timothy West, best known by many soap fans for playing Stan Carter, has sadly died at the age of 90.

The actor died yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 12), surrounded by his loved ones.

Timothy was receiving care at St George’s Hospital during his final days.

Timothy passed away surrounded by his loved ones (Credit: Shutterstock)

EastEnders star Timothy West dies aged 90

Timothy West has died ‘peacefully in his sleep’ aged 90, surrounded by friends and family.

The actor was known for playing Stan Carter on the BBC soap EastEnders between 2014-2015.

Stan was the father of both Shirley and Tina Carter, and grandfather to Mick Carter and Dean Wicks.

Timothy also starred in the show Brass between 1983-1990, in which he played the roles of Bradley Hardacre and Winston Churchill.

During his lengthy career, Timothy also appeared on shows such as Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack, and Coronation Street.

He also had a more than 60 year marriage to actress Prunella Scales (Fawlty Towers, Howards End). The couple married in 1963, with Timothy sadly leaving behind his wife and children Juliet, Joseph and Samuel.

Timothy’s family made a statement (Credit: Shutterstock)

Timothy West’s family pay tribute to late father

Timothy’s family announced the star’s death in a statement today (Wednesday, November 13).

The statement read: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

“We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

