EastEnders: Stacey to fall pregnant after sleeping with Jack, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that there could be a pregnancy twist in store for Jack Branning and Stacey Slater as their affair gets underway.

Recent weeks have seen the pair grow close, leading many viewers to theorise that an affair storyline could be on the cards.

But, if so, there may be a further twist in store if Stacey falls pregnant with Jack’s child.

Jack has been a source of comfort for Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Jack and Stacey kiss as his marriage crumbles

Last night’s episode of the soap saw Jack and Stacey grow closer still. Earlier this week, Jack charmed Stacey by buying Christmas presents for the hard-up mum and her family.

He was also there for her in helping to track down missing Eve – and investigating when she feared that Theo had broken into the house again.

As Jack and Denise’s marriage continued to crumble, the pair cozied up together with a pizza and a couple of bottles of wine. As they discussed relationships and their past, the chemistry sizzled – and they kissed on the doorstep.

But is an unexpected pregnancy now on the way for Jack and Stacey?

Jack and Stacey have been hitting it off lately (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict that Stacey will fall pregnant… and Jack is the dad

Writing on Reddit, a number of fans shared their theories as to where the storyline might be headed.

“Stacey is gonna end up pregnant… Theo will somehow find out and demand a paternity test from prison (because he’s convinced they slept together and this baby only proves their love) which makes people doubt Stacey. Somehow that will cause the truth of her and Jack to come out,” wrote one fan.

Stacey is gonna end up pregnant… Theo will somehow find out and demand a paternity test from prison

“I hope she’s not pregnant, again but I can see the show doing that,” said another.

“Yep.. A real Christmas Day miracle as she’ll deny knowing how it happened. Except it won’t be the son of God,” said a third.

“I support this, the more kids Stacey has the better. Will make for great TV in 20 years,” another agreed.

Will Jack and Stacey’s affair end with another Slater/Branning in the oven?

