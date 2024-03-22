EastEnders: Stacey needs to hold herself accountable for affair, fans demand

Recently in EastEnders, the truth about Jack and Stacey’s continued affair was exposed to all of the Slater-Brannings whilst at the family BBQ.

Martin had caught the pair kissing in the backyard and had told Chelsea about what he’d seen.

EastEnders fans have now all condemned Stacey over her inability to face the music.

Stacey has defended her actions (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey refused to take the blame

This week, Martin caught Jack and Stacey giving each other one last kiss whilst at the family BBQ.

He then spoke to Kathy who encouraged him to keep the secret to himself as to not upset Denise.

However, back at the BBQ, Chelsea noticed that Martin was sporting an attitude and advised him to leave.

Martin didn’t like looking like the bad guy and soon told Chelsea about the kiss. It wasn’t long before both families got into a fight as the news of the continued affair broke out.

Yesterday evening (Thursday, March 21), Stacey failed to take the fallout from her actions and made out that women are made to take all of the blame all of the time.

She was very quick to turn on Jack and blame him for the affair as he was the married one without holding her hands up too.

Fans want Stacey to admit to her wrongs (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans condemn Stacey for her behaviour

EastEnders fans aren’t happy with Stacey as she puts all of the blame of the affair onto Jack instead of accepting that she had a big part to play too.

One fan commented: “Is Stacey incapable of taking accountability?? Maybe people are mad at you because this is like the 3rd or 4th time you’ve done this??”

Another person complained: “It’s not like she didn’t know he was married and is getting 100% of the blame. Jack is facing the music too. She has form, she should know better, but ‘poor little Stacey’ always has to be the victim.”

A third viewer added: “I seriously need someone to get up in her face and give her some home truths.”

A final fan finished: “Lacey Turner is a fantastic actress but Stacey is an awful person. She takes no accountability for her own actions. It’s always somebody else fault but hers. Both Jack and Stacey are to blame for how things have gone, but it’s only Stacey who refuses to take accountability. At least Jack is honest saying he [bleep] up. But yeah, Stacey blaming Jack really got on my nerves.”

Is this truly the end for them? (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Jack and Stacey?

Stacey and Jack have ended their affair but now that everything is out in the open and that Jack and Denise are heading for Divorceville, will things change?

Will the pair decide to make a go of things? Will they soon get into an actual relationship with each other?

