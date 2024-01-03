EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia thinks she’s pregnant

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 3), Sonia shares some exciting news with Whitney and reveals that she might be pregnant.

After hearing this news, Whitney offers to accompany Sonia whilst she takes a pregnancy test.

But, will Sonia receive a positive result and get the news she hopes for in EastEnders spoilers?

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia takes a pregnancy test

Whitney shows Sonia a photo of Ashton in his new foster home, upset that he had to leave so soon.

Sonia then shares some news with Whitney and shares that she might be pregnant.

With this, Whitney supports Sonia as she goes to take a pregnancy test, hoping for a positive result.

As Zack and Reiss preoccupy themselves with a drink, Sonia faces being devastated by her test results. Can Reiss support her through the outcome if it turns out negative? And, what will Whitney decide to do about her own pregnancy?

George confides in Elaine

Tonight, George sleeps on the sofa and then lies to Elaine about his whereabouts so that he can speak to Cindy privately.

As George confides in Cindy about his adoption, they both set out to find out more about George’s past.

They’re both stunned by their new discoveries with George heading off to then confide in Elaine, breaking down in tears as he reveals what’s been bothering him. But, what has George found out? And, can Elaine support him?

EastEnders spoilers: Denzel meddles

Denzel helps Pastor Clayton out at the soup kitchen but pours hot curry on him when he suspects that something is happening between him and Yolande. But, is there something going on?

Penny struggles

Penny has a hard decision to make in relation to Lauren’s arrest. But, will she tell the truth about what happened?

