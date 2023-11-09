EastEnders spoilers tonight: Rocky sets fire to the cafe – will Bobby die?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, November 9), Rocky sets fire to the cafe in a bid to claim on the insurance.

However, he doesn’t anticipate Bobby discovering the fire and running inside.

But, will Bobby die as Rocky puts his life at risk in EastEnders spoilers?

Bobby discovers the fire (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Rocky starts a fire

Tonight over in Walford, Rocky heads to the cafe and tampers with the electrics in a bid to start a fire and make a claim on the insurance.

After he’s put his plan into action, Rocky goes to Walford East and meets up with Kathy for their date.

However, he starts to sweat when Harvey approaches him and quizzes him on where he’s been.

Rocky refuses to tell Harvey the truth but this doesn’t stop Harvey from being suspicious.

Elsewhere, Bobby panics when he notices the fire at Kathy’s and goes inside to make a desperate attempt to put it out.

Things get much worse though when the cafe explodes and leaves Bobby unconscious inside of the burning building.

But, does anyone know that Bobby is inside? Can anyone save Bobby before he dies in the blaze?

Reiss seeks advice (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss worries about the IVF

Reiss hasn’t been doing anything right when it comes to Sonia this week. His attempt at getting Sonia in the mood for her IVF injection failed miserably.

He’s also been rather protective of her, controlling what she can and can’t do, frustrating his girlfriend.

Tonight, Reiss heads to The Vic to have a few drinks as he stresses over the IVF.

He then starts to discuss fertility with Elaine, George, Linda, Patrick and Yolande.

But, can any of them give Reiss some valuable advice? Can Reiss go home and make things up to an upset Sonia?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

