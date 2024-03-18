EastEnders spoilers tonight: Martin rumbles Stacey and Jack kiss

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, March 18), Martin catches Stacey and Jack kissing each other during a family BBQ.

With Jack and Stacey sharing one last kiss before leaving each other alone, Martin rumbles them together.

But, will he report back to Denise on what he’s just seen in EastEnders spoilers?

Stacey and Jack give each other one last kiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Martin catches Stacey and Jack together

This evening, Jack has a lot to think about after his latest argument with Denise. However, Stacey encourages him to stay on Denise’s good side.

Stacey then has a chat with Denise and advises her to make her marriage work. Trying to restore the peace, both Denise and Stacey arrange a BBQ with both sides of Charli’s family.

During the BBQ, Jack and Stacey go to one side as Stacey tells Jack that he needs to put Denise first.

They both then share one last kiss with each other just as Martin catches them at it. Can they explain themselves to him though?

George has had better birthdays (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George’s birthday sees him down in the dumps

Elaine, Gina and Anna try to celebrate George’s birthday but he’s clearly not in the mood. His day starts off awfully as Gloria makes an appearance.

George sits down to talk to his adoptive mother but is soon angered when she suggests that he had a good childhood.

Elaine sends Gloria packing after George loses his temper. Unable to process the past month’s events, George then heads off out.

Having some time to think, George then returns back to The Vic and opens up to Elaine about how he’s been feeling. Can she support him through this?

Jade checks Dean’s phone (Credit: BBC)

Jade is suspicious of Dean

Jean manages to secure The Vic for Jade’s fundraiser as long as Dean doesn’t enter the building.

Later on, Jean worries for Jade as her cough gets worse. She then calls up a doctor which causes Dean to be on edge.

It isn’t long before Jade starts to become suspicious of her dad when checking his phone. But, what does she discover?

Avani is up to no good (Credit: BBC)

Avani’s a bad influence on Will

With Honey preoccupied with her fitness training, Avani pressures Will into vaping. Will Honey find out?

