EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lauren and Penny decide to return to Walford

EastEnders spoilers for tonight’s episode (Monday, January 1) have revealed a return for Lauren Branning and the arrival of her cousin, Penny Branning.

But what are they running from and will coming back to Albert Square just make everything worse?!

All this and much more in EastEnders spoilers!

Lauren sees in the New Year in Paris but she’s soon on her way back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

It’s been a while since we saw Lauren Branning. She’s been off in France and when we last caught up with her, she was spending some time with Peter Beale back in the summer, along with their son Louie.

But now Lauren’s in Paris, and she’s met up with her cousin Penny.

Penny Branning is Jack’s daughter who’s grown up in France – and we can’t help thinking that two young Branning women together sounds like trouble!

New Year’s Eve takes a turn for Lauren and Penny (Credit: BBC)

And it seems we’re right because as Lauren and Penny are seeing in the new year in Paris, something happens.

Whatever happens, it leaves Penny and Lauren making the abrupt decision to return to Walford – as soon as they can.

What happens to make Penny and Lauren decide to say au revoir to Paris? (Credit: BBC)

But will their return to Walford solve all their problems? Or will it just make everything worse?

Penny and Lauren have been in France (Credit: BBC)

Baby blues

With their first fostering stint almost over, Zack and Whitney are devastated as they break the news to Ashton that he’s moving to a new home.

Zack and Whitney are forced to tell Ashton that he’s moving to another foster home (Credit: BBC)

Whitney’s really struggling to say goodbye and Sonia’s attempts to cheer her up at their New Year’s Eve gathering don’t hit the spot.

Whitney is devastated (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zack heads to Peggy’s where he drowns his sorrows with Martin and shares his woes with Sam Mitchell.

Zack goes out drinking with buddy Martin (Credit: BBC)

Parents’ evening!

Cindy’s determined to insert herself into George’s life, but Elaine’s really not happy about it – and who can blame her?!

She’s shocked to hear Cindy asking George if he’s happy with his life choices. What will he say?! But as George tries to answer, he’s interrupted by two unexpected visitors – his parents, Gloria and Eddie!

George is surprised when his parents arrive at the pub (Credit: BBC)

Boozy bash – or not!

It’s New Year’s Eve and the Walford teens are ready to party! Determined to have a good night, one of them steals a crate of beer from the Minute Mart.

They’re mortified, though, when Patrick and Yolande come to check on them and they discover the stolen beer is alcohol free!

Yolande agrees to keep the theft quiet, but she wants a favour in return…

