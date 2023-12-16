EastEnders spoilers: George’s parents arrive

Our EastEnders spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that George Knight and his family are left reeling when his parents suddenly arrive in Walford.

With tensions already at an all-time high between Elaine, Cindy and George, Gloria and Eddie’s unexpected entrance into Walford throws things into even more chaos. But what shock news do they have for George?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Eddie and Gloria pay son George a visit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George’s parents pay a visit

Elaine struggles as Cindy continues trying to wheedle her way into George’s life. Later, she is shocked when she hears Cindy asking George if he’s happy with the life choices he’s made.

Just as she confronts George over the exchange, they are interrupted by two unexpected visitors – his parents, Gloria and Eddie.

The truth from his parents leaves George questioning everything he thinks he knows (Credit: BBC)

George learns a shocking truth

George refuses to open up, even as Elaine worries about his reaction to his parents’ arrival.

At the Beale house, Cindy tells Ian that George’s parents adopted him.

Gloria is overjoyed as she is reunited with her granddaughters. However, things are chilly between Eddie and Gina. Then, Gloria reveals a shocking secret to George….

George attempts to uncover the truth about his heritage (Credit: BBC)

George reveals all

The next day, George wakes up, having spent the night on the sofa. He makes up a story for Elaine, and sneaks off to meet Cindy.

Meeting at a café, George tells Cindy all about his adoption. As the pair attempt to uncover the truth, the extent of their discovery leaves them shocked and shaken.

Later, Elaine consoles a broken George as he breaks down in her arms and reveals all…

George is determined to find out the truth about his adoption (Credit: BBC)

George’s mother shares the truth

In an attempt to get to the bottom of things, George invites Gloria and Eddie for dinner. The meal starts well, but a huge row breaks out when Eddie makes a series of rude comments to Gina, upsetting Cindy.

Afterwards, George has a heart-to-heart with Gloria. She gives George some much-needed insight into his true heritage – but is she telling the truth about everything?

