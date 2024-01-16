EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Dean and Gina’s relationship is exposed

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Dean wants to be honest about his relationship with Gina – but she’s not keen. So he takes matters into his own hands – with dire consequences.

Meanwhile, Kat tries to move on, but Phil’s having none of it. Is she really ready for another relationship, though?

Also, Kim and Howie get a dream offer.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Dean ‘proves’ his love for Gina

Dean wants to go public with his relationship with Gina. But she still wants to keep things quiet for fear of her family’s reaction. Dean’s desperate to change her mind, but his manipulation doesn’t work.

When Ian – who has no idea who Dean is dating – tells him to prove himself, Dean takes action. He walks into The Vic with flowers and declares his love for Gina.

Linda is reeling and Gina is fuming with Dean. He’s stunned when she tells him to go away and leave her alone. However, he manages to talk her round and convinces Gina to give him another chance. But is this really wise?

2. The Knights react

The family are sickened by the revelation about Gina and Dean. And when Cindy arrives and finds out, she’s furious too.

Determined to go in all guns blazing, Cindy is talked down by George who says they need to be careful. Cindy then goes to see Dean and makes him an offer.

3. Gina sees Dean’s true colours

Dean tells Gina about Cindy’s offer. She’s angry and wants to show her family they can’t tell her what to do. Gina and Dean agree to have a romantic evening just the two of them at his place.

However, it’s not long before Gina finally sees Dean’s true colours…

4. Linda’s drinking continues

Linda is still drinking and going to desperate lengths to hide it. Can anyone help her?

5. Phil plays the long game

Phil tells George he’s giving Kat time to cool down before he attempts to win her back. But she’s already growing closer to Nish…

Kat lashes out when Phil offers to pay for her drink in The Vic. Nish steps in asking Phil to leave her alone.

Phil later warns Nish to stay away from Kat, but instead he asks her on a date! Kat says it’s too soon, however, and turns him down.

6. Kat moves on?

Stacey is determined to stop Kat getting closer to Nish and tells her the truth about Eve. Kat storms over to Nish demanding answers.

Nish explains himself and Kat agrees to a date. But a jealous Phil walks in and makes cruel jibes at Kat, causing her to rush out with Nish in pursuit.

7. Cindy’s forced to accept Bobby

Cindy isn’t happy about Anna and Bobby spending the night together and later gets Anna alone. She tells her daughter she can do much better than Bobby.

But Anna tells her mum to leave Bobby alone and Cindy’s forced to accept their relationship.

8. Howie gets a job offer

Kim is taken aback when Howie reveals he’s been offered a three-month cruise ship job. She’s worried Howie’s head will be turned on the cruise.

He invites her to the photo shoot to prove there’s nothing to worry about. But Kim is even more worried when it turns out his new boss looks just like her!

Kim then steps in to help when it’s revealed ticket sales are down. Impressed Rory offers Kim the job of social media manager on the cruise, but will she accept?

