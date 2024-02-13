EastEnders spoilers for next week: Denise disappears as her hallucinations worsen

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week can reveal that Denise disappears as she begins to see visions of murdered Keanu. But can she be found before she does something drastic?

Elsewhere, Stacey confides in Suki about her affair with Jack, and Linda makes a promise to Johnny.

Then, George reaches out to Cindy for comfort, and Dean worries about Jade.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for these stories in full below.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Denise disappears as her mind continues to unravel

As the week begins, Denise‘s mental state continues to unravel. She starts having hallucinations of Keanu, which she believes are real.

Stacey goes to see her, but Denise tries to brush it off. But when Denise talks about what she’s seeing and hearing, Stacey realises that Denise is experiencing psychosis and tries to convince Denise to go to see a doctor.

Ricky is convinced Denise is having a breakdown when he overhears her saying strange things. However, Amy insists she just needs to sleep.

After Denise rushes out to hide in a bush, Stacey gets her back inside, where Yolande and Pastor Clayton arrive to give counsel. As Stacey insists that Denise needs to see a psychiatrist, Denise pays a visit to the only person she believes can help her – Lucas.

However, Lucas is very worried by Denise’s behaviour and the things she is saying. When she arrives home in an agitated state, Denise frightens the life out of Amy and Ricky.

She explains she must get far away to keep them safe and grabs the car keys. However, Amy convinces Denise to let her go as well, and they drive off together.

2. Stacey confides in Suki… and prepares to call off the affair

Elsewhere, Stacey tells Suki that she’s been seeing Jack. Suki insists that Jack must stay with his wife and end things for all their sakes.

Later, Stacey tells Jack their affair is over, but the conversation is interrupted when Lucas calls to share his fears about Denise.

Out in the woods, Denise and Amy drive at high speed, terrifying Amy. Denise abruptly stops the car and rushes off into the night – leaving Amy distraught.

Can Denise be found before it’s too late?

3. Linda vows to sober up for Johnny

At The Vic, word spreads that Denise has gone missing. Together, the residents start a search party. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Johnny have a tense conversation about Denise.

Meanwhile, Johnny is reeling following Linda’s revelation – Johnny is consumed with guilt about not being around for Linda.

Linda tries to console her son and promises that she’ll stop drinking. But can Linda beat her demons?

4. George turns to Cindy for comfort

George continues to struggle with the fallout from his conversation with Gloria last week. However, he isn’t comfortable sharing the details of his pain with Elaine.

Later, he leaves Cindy a voicemail. In it, he tells her that he wishes she were there…

Meanwhile, Ian is perturbed when he hears that Cindy has cut her trip short and come home, especially as she hasn’t even been to see him yet.

Cindy goes to see George, who needs to talk through his anguish over Gloria and Eddie’s court case. Cindy reminds George she’ll always be there for him when he needs her.

5. Dean worries about Jade

Dean is worried when he discovers Jade has been walking around the Square in the cold as he’s concerned about her health.

Elsewhere, Jean encourages Nugget and Avani to befriend Jade, and they do. Later, Dean arrives home to find Jade entertaining her new friends.

Dean tells Jade that it’s too cold for her to be out with her friends. She defies him, and he later finds her in McKlunky’s with Nugget and Avani.

Jade is mortified when Dean puts his foot down in front of her new friends. Avani teases her that her dad has her on a short leash.

How will Jade react?

