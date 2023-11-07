EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Cindy is playing the blame game and Kathy is firmly in the firing line. But when Kathy’s arrested, will Cindy get the justice she thinks she deserves?

Meanwhile, vulnerable Sharon leans on Keanu and they make a big announcement. But then some news leaves them reeling. What’s happened?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Cindy at war

The Beales are distraught following last week’s events and Cindy is playing the blame game. She quickly points the finger at Kathy. However, Cindy’s left furious when she spots a warm moment between Kathy and Ian.

She storms back to Walford where George comforts her. But then he delivers some home truths about her own behaviour that leaves her feeling guilty. She heads back to the hospital where she appears to have forgiven Kathy. But is everything as it seems?

After Cindy continues to lash out at everyone, she horrifies Ian with her comments and he wonders why they are together at all. Cindy later seeks refuge at The Vic, but Anna kicks her out when she finds out the truth.

2. Kathy arrested

Kathy is arrested for her involvement in the fire. She is taken to the station and questioned through the night. Kathy refuses a solicitor, but soon starts to regret it. After some encouragement from Harvey, guilty Rocky realises what he must do and heads to the police station…

3. Sharon says yes

Sharon is on edge after Albie’s kidnap and the cafe fire which has sparked bad memories. Her paranoia grows as she nervously agrees to Keanu collecting Albie from pre-school. She then encourages Keanu to propose again so she can accept.

Keanu and Sharon tell Bernadette and Mitch about their engagement, who are thrilled. But then Sharon tries to invite Karen to join their celebrations and she refuses.

4. Sharon gets awful news

Sharon gets a call from the hospital about Albie’s tests and is summoned for an urgent appointment. Keanu tries to reassure Sharon, but they are left stunned by the news they’re given and find themselves needing to be tested too.

Keanu pushes ahead with their engagement drinks, leaving Sharon reeling. Sharon lashes out and storms off, but what’s wrong with Albie?

5. Karen’s windfall

Karen is unsure what to do with the money she finds in a laundry bag. Will she come clean?

6. Alfie returns – and confesses

Alfie returns from Spain and after visiting the hospital for his PSA results, he faces Kat. She tears into him so he finally reveals the truth, causing her to soften.

But the confession leaves Phil worried Alfie will tell all about him and Emma. As Kat offers comfort to Alfie, will he spill Phil’s secret?

Alfie tells Tommy the truth about his prostate cancer. When Phil then asks him about Emma, Alfie assures Phil he will still keep his secret as now is not the time to tell Kat given everything going on.

7. Eve moves on

Eve goes out on a date with a new love interest called Tessa at Walford East. But Suki’s there for lunch with the Panesars and things become uncomfortable.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

