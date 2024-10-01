EastEnders spoilers: David Wicks returns to Walford – and is stunned to see Cindy

In new EastEnders spoilers, David Wicks finally returns to Walford after 10 years away. David arrives back in Albert Square and it isn’t long until he comes face-to-face with former fling Cindy Beale.

As he wraps his head around Cindy being alive, the duo catch up. However, Ian is horrified when he finds out his half-brother is back in London.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

David’s back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: David is back!

It’s been 10 years since David Wicks set foot in Albert Square, but he finally returns in new EastEnders spoilers. Not everyone is happy to see David however, as Cindy is left reeling when she spots him in Walford.

Cindy tries to keep out of David’s sight, eventually confiding in ex-husband George about why David’s return has rattled her so much. George advises her to front it out.

After managing to avoid him for days, Cindy is finally seen by David. He is shocked to see her alive and standing in front of him, having thought she was dead. The duo later catch up on the past two decades.

Elsewhere, Ian is horrified when he finds out his half-brother David is back. Will Ian be able to get over the past and welcome David back?

Will this go down well with Ian? (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in EastEnders spoilers

In other EastEnders spoilers, Jay’s 30th birthday arrives but his happiness is overshadowed by Tommy. While Jay is showing Kat and Phil a video message left for him by Lola, Tommy ruins the mood.

Kat asks Tommy to stop making so much noise but she and Phil are left stunned by Tommy’s viciously rude response.

Later, Kat tries to reason with Tommy, but can they make amends?

Meanwhile, Junior confides in George about his ‘mystery woman’ as his feelings for Cindy intensify. George is intrigued by his son’s love life, especially after Junior admits that his fling has developed into something more serious and he thinks the woman feels the same way.

