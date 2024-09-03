EastEnders spoilers: Chrissie Watts’ return rocks the Square

In EastEnders spoilers, Chrissie Watts returns to Walford… and her sudden return sends shockwaves around the Square. The wife of ‘Dirty Den’ Watts, Chrissie was convicted of his murder and sent to prison for the crime in 2005, putting an end to her short but storied tenure on the soap.

The former landlady of The Queen Vic, Chrissie first appeared on the scene in 2004. Although her time on the soap was brief, she quickly made a name for herself as one of its most iconic characters of all time, marrying Sharon’s dad, Den. She arrived looking for her husband after meeting him in Spain years before.

After he managed to convince her to give their marriage another shot, Chrissie stuck around, helping Den to defraud the Mitchells and take The Vic as their own. However, Chrissie soon tired of her husband’s philandering, and his affair with Zoe Slater was the final straw. After teaming up with Sam and Zoe to take the pub from Den, the pair got into a heated row – with Chrissie murdering her man with a metal doorstop.

Chrissie was eventually arrested for the crime after attempting to frame Sam for Den’s murder – being sentenced to life imprisonment. However, life, apparently, doesn’t mean life, as Chrissie is now back in town to set the cat amongst the pigeons.

But why has Chrissie returned? And what does this mean for Sharon and the other residents of Walford?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Chrissie returns to her old stomping grounds (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chrissie Watts is back

Drama ensues as Chrissie Watts returns to the streets of Walford. After making her presence known, her arrival continues to send shockwaves around the Square.

What is Chrissie up to this time?

What does Chrissie have planned? (Credit: BBC)

Walford stunned by Chrissie’s return

As her return continues to play out, the drama continues for Chrissie.

And, as those around her attempt to come to terms with recent events, a difficult week comes to a head.

What chaos has Chrissie left in her wake?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

