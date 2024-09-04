EastEnders: Shirley Carter needs to turn up in court for Dean, fans beg

EastEnders fans have begged soap bosses for Shirley Carter to return, following the drama unfolding in the soap at the moment.

Soap legend Shirley was last seen on the soap back in 2022. But over in Walford at the moment, son Dean Wicks’ trial is kicking off.

And now, fans are saying there’s no better time for his mum to make her comeback – even threatening to “riot” if she doesn’t make an appearance.

Fans have demanded Shirley to make a return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Shirley return amid Dean’s trial

This week, Dean’s trial took place – having been framed for the killing of Keanu Taylor by The Six. As fans will recall, it was actually Linda Carter who murdered Keanu, after he attempted to kill Sharon Watts.

The ladies ultimately framed Dean – but this week, and during court, the bad guy made a shock confession.

Dean’s trial kicked off this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Dean makes bombshell confession

After being called to testify, and in a bid to make sure he wouldn’t be sent down for a crime he didn’t commit, Dean finally admitted to raping Linda.

Claiming Linda was framing him for murder to get revenge on him raping her, Dean said in court: “I denied it for years, it’s driven her nuts. But that is what this is about, adding: “I raped her, send me down for that!”

Will Shirley ever return? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘will riot’ if Shirley doesn’t return

Now amid, all the drama kicking off in court, EastEnders fans are longing for Dean’s mum Shirley to make her return.

Need Dean to be convicted & Shirley back for this week

Writing on X, one person proclaimed: “About to start tonight’s #Eastenders. if I do not see miss shirley carter I will riot.” Someone else penned: “Begging for a Janine or Shirley return!”

A third chimed in and wrote: “I really hope Shirley and Mick turn up at court. That will shut Dean up.” A fourth also said: “Need Dean to be convicted & Shirley back for this week to finish as strong as it started – this whole storyline is epic.”

When did Shirley leave Walford?

Shirley Carter left the Square shortly after Christmas 2022 in which Mick Carter went missing. When Linda Henry departed as Shirley, it was suggested that she was only going on an “extended break” from the soap.

At the time of her exit, a spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Linda Henry will be returning to EastEnders.”

However, with all the Dean drama unfolding, could she be set to finally make her return?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders announces Ruby Allen comeback as Louisa Lytton returns to role later this year

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!