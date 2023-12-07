EastEnders: There’s a seventh woman who will kill at Christmas, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of EastEnders will know that one male Walford resident is set to die on Christmas Day this year as ‘The Six’ surround the body in The Vic.

A new promo photo now reveals there to be seven men in the running to be the Christmas Day corpse.

Now, fans reckon that there’s a seventh woman that the soap hasn’t included in ‘The Six.’

There are seven potential victims (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: ‘The Six’ Christmas suspects and ‘The Seven’

EastEnders have just released a new promo photo of ‘The Seven’ potential Christmas Day victims.

Seven male characters can be seen wearing cufflinks and suits – very similar to the attire that the dead body was wearing in the flashforward scenes.

In the photo, Jack, Nish, Dean, Phil, Keanu, Rocky and Ravi are all surrounded by orange smoke.

They also have connections to at least one member of ‘The Six’ – the name given to the group of women who surrounded the body in The Vic in the flashforward.

Suki, Kathy, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Stacey make up the sextet of potential murderers – but, perhaps none of them actually end up killing the victim after all…

Is ‘The Six’ actually a seven? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: ‘The Six’ to become seven at Christmas?

With there being seven men at risk of death, a new EastEnders fan theory now predicts that there may actually be seven women too.

This would mean that none of the original six actually end up killing but instead, another woman will finish one Walford resident off.

One fan commented: “Interesting that there’s seven potential victims but six women… could there be a secret, seventh woman??? And no Theo! So Stacey’s “man” is Jack instead?”

Interesting that there’s seven potential victims but six women…could there be a secret seventh woman??? 🤔 And no Theo! So Stacey’s “man” is Jack instead? #EastEnders https://t.co/pMDjcjXftF — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) December 7, 2023

For so long now, the fans have theorised that a seventh woman will be revealed – there’s one man for each of #TheSix but SEVEN men….so who is The Seventh? #EastEnders https://t.co/IECmjXObSu — Albert Square: After Dark Podcast (@E20AfterDark) December 7, 2023

I hope that Eve is the seventh member of #TheSix who will return on Christmas Day to help Suki kill Nish and out Ravi. #EastEnders — Mandy Amory 🇰🇳🇺🇦 (@LilMissMystic) December 7, 2023

Another viewer added: “For so long now, the fans have theorised that a seventh woman will be revealed – there’s one man for each of The Six but SEVEN men… so who is The Seventh?”

A third person suggested: “I hope that Eve is the seventh member of The Six who will return on Christmas Day to help Suki kill Nish and out Ravi.”

Is there another? (Credit: BBC)

Is there a seventh woman?

There are seven potential victims but only six potential killers – but is this really the case?

Could all be as it seems or is there a seventh woman lurking in the background, ready to strike?

If this is the case, who could the seventh woman be? And which man will she kill?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

