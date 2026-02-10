EastEnders reveals shocking Ravi twist as Priya finally works out the truth

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Ravi make a shocking confession to Priya.

The fallout from Nugget’s frightening seizure sends shockwaves through Walford in today’s EastEnders, as Ravi Gulati’s crushing guilt pushes him into an increasingly dangerous headspace.

When Nugget suddenly has a seizure, Ravi freezes in shock. It is left to Priya to take charge, calling an ambulance and following instructions as panic takes hold.

Linda clocks what is happening and steps in to help, painfully aware of Priya’s fear thanks to Nancy’s epilepsy.

As Priya does everything she can, Ravi drifts into a trance, consumed by what might have caused Nugget’s collapse.

Linda suggests they grab a taxi rather than drive themselves, and it is only then that Ravi snaps back to reality and rushes off to find one.

Nugget zoned out and had a seizure yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Priya and Ravi get devastating news

At the hospital, Nugget is taken away for a CT scan, leaving Priya upset that they are back in this situation again with their son.

She tries to reassure Ravi that this is not linked to his earlier attack, but it is obvious her words are not getting through.

When the doctor confirms Nugget has suffered an epileptic seizure brought on by his recent head trauma, Ravi cannot cope with the weight of responsibility and bolts.

Later, Nugget’s loved ones gather anxiously at his bedside, but Ravi is nowhere to be found.

The doctor explains that Nugget will need to stay in the hospital for several days, news that hits him hard. What truly devastates him, though, is being told he is no longer allowed to drive.

Ravi drowns his sorrows (Credit: BBC)

Ravi resorts to self-harm

While Priya stays strong at the hospital, Ravi spirals elsewhere. He heads to Harry’s Barn to drown his sorrows, clearly looking for trouble.

When a group of men start hitting on Chelsea, Ravi steps in and doesn’t back down, welcoming the confrontation.

Mark intervenes when the situation turns ugly, shielding Ravi after the men make racist comments. But once Mark leaves, the threat is far from over. The men lie in wait, and outnumbered three to one, Mark is quickly in danger.

Ravi appears just in time, still fuelled by anger and self-loathing. Together, he and Mark chase the men off. But as Mark thanks him, he notices cuts on Ravi’s stomach.

Ravi brushes them off as injuries from someone who took a dislike to him, hiding the truth that they are self-inflicted.

Mark believes him and confides that he is hunting for a rat within their gang, unaware that Ravi is the informant standing right in front of him.

As Mark walks away to make a call and clear Ravi’s name, his words leave Ravi shaken and overwhelmed by how far his life has spun out of control.

EastEnders: Priya demands answers from Ravi

After Mark leaves, the men return, this time armed with a crowbar. Filled with self-hatred, Ravi squares up to all three, fully aware he cannot win. Instead of backing down, he allows them to attack him.

Later, Ravi finally turns up at the hospital, battered and bruised, to see Nugget. When Avani asks what happened, Ravi lies, claiming he caught the man responsible for Nugget’s injuries.

While the rest of the family is relieved to hear this, Priya knows the truth. She understands that the man Ravi is talking about is himself.

Ravi makes a shocking confession to Priya in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Priya discovers the truth about Ravi in EastEnders

Noticing his injuries and the smell of alcohol, Priya demands answers.

She gives Ravi an ultimatum, telling him that if he does not step up for his family, she will leave and take the children with her.

Cornered and desperate, Ravi insists he is doing everything he can to protect them before finally breaking down. He confesses that he is a police informant.

Priya is left stunned as Ravi explains that she cannot tell a soul, warning that all of their lives would be at risk.

With everything now out in the open, what will Priya do next?

