Ravi was terrified after finding Nugget having a seizure at the wheel of his car in today’s EastEnders, but as Mark Jr closes in on him, that’s not the only drama he’s got coming his way.

Today’s episode (Monday, February 9) saw Nugget almost run Honey over when she stepped out in front of his car.

While his sister, Avani, teased him about his lack of driving abilities, little did she realise there was more to his near-accident than she realised.

Nugget kept zoning out while driving (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ravi found out more about Mark

Viewers have already seen Nugget zoning out for short periods recently, but he’s kept his symptoms firmly to himself.

That secret is becoming increasingly dangerous, especially as Ravi has been teaching his son to drive with no idea of the risk involved.

When Ravi was called away on yet another job, an already frustrated Priya decided to take over Nugget’s driving lesson. Ravi headed off to meet a new contact for the gang he works for, only to be stunned when it turned out to be Mark Jr.

Mark immediately became suspicious after spotting Ravi talking to Jack Branning.

As he started questioning whether Ravi could be the police informant, the real danger was unfolding back at home.

Mark saw Ravi talking to Jack (Credit: BBC)

Ravi raced to save his son

Priya was furious that Ravi once again chose work over his kids and took Nugget out for a drive herself. But while they were on the road, Nugget zoned out again.

Priya brushed it off as teenage indifference, not realising something far more serious was happening.

When Ravi finally returned to the Square, he and Priya launched into a heated argument over his absence. Neither of them noticed Nugget’s growing distress as he sat behind the wheel of his new car.

Then the situation turned critical. Nugget began having a seizure, prompting a panicked Priya to beg Ravi to help as reality finally hit.

Nugget had a seizure while at the wheel of his car (Credit: BBC)

Drama for Mark and Ravi tomorrow

Tomorrow’s episode sees Nugget rushed to hospital, where tests suggest he has suffered an epileptic seizure.

A devastated Ravi is left wracked with guilt, fearing his actions may have contributed to Nugget developing a lifelong condition.

Overwhelmed, he heads to Harry’s Barn to drown his sorrows.

That decision sparks yet more trouble when Ravi and Mark Jr clash with a group of men who have been harassing Chelsea.

Mark is impressed when Ravi steps in to save him, and later opens up about his mission to expose the gang’s informant.

What he does not realise is that the person he is looking for is standing right in front of him.

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward