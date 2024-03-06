EastEnders must return to its regular format, fans beg

This week over on EastEnders, Monday (March 4) and Tuesday’s (March 5) episodes have followed Whitney’s life over the past five weeks as she visited Bianca.

Whitney went to Milton Keynes with Zack but soon became concerned about a young, local child.

With these special episodes airing, viewers have now begged for the soap to revert back to its usual, multi-storyline based format.

Whitney chose Britney over Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney visited Bianca

In Monday’s episode of EastEnders, viewers followed the events of Whitney and Zack’s life, taking place over the course of five weeks.

Visiting Bianca in Milton Keynes, Whitney revealed her pregnancy to her but didn’t want her to tell Sonia.

Whit soon became concerned for a local child who she saw rummaging through the bins for food.

Realising that the child – Britney – hadn’t gone to school since 2020, Whitney had words with her drug addict mum.

However, as Britney ran off, Whitney caught up with her and ended up getting hit by a car.

Last night, after being checked over at the hospital, Whitney then told Zack that she wanted to foster Britney.

Zack didn’t agree with her decision and ended up going back to Walford without his partner.

Fans want to see other storylines too (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans unhappy with change to usual format

EastEnders fans haven’t been happy with the last couple of episodes and have shared their wishes for the soap online.

They want to see other storylines and have had enough of just seeing Whitney, Britney, Bianca, Zack and Sonia on screen.

One fan asked: “When’s this Whitney Show gonna end? Can we have EastEnders back please?”

When’s this Whitney Show gonna end? Can we have #EastEnders back please — PinkDomesNY (@PinkDomesNY) March 5, 2024

#Eastenders Awful, depressing last two episodes….please tell me Whitney has finally gone for good 🙏🙏 — EvaYoung (@Y94795724Eva) March 6, 2024

Can we please AXE Milton Keynes #EastEnders. I’ve had ENOUGH. — Tom (@toms96_) March 6, 2024

Another person added: “Awful, depressing last two episodes… please tell me Whitney has finally gone for good.”

A third viewer demanded: “Can we please AXE Milton Keynes. I’ve had ENOUGH.”

More storylines will air tonight (Credit: BBC)

When will EastEnders revert to its usual format?

Complaining fans will be glad to know that the usual format will return tonight (Wednesday, March 6).

This means that viewers will continue to see Whitney’s storyline play out but they’ll also be treated to scenes involving Gina, Lauren, Denzel and Nugget as well!

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of this format change? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!