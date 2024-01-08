In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, January 8), Lauren was released and returned to Walford to find out that Penny had planted the drugs in her bag.

On her way to see Tanya with Louie, Lauren was stopped by Sonia and found out the truth about her sister.

But, now that Lauren knows the truth, could Max Branning soon follow Lauren back to Walford in EastEnders?

Sonia told Lauren about Annie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lauren found out the truth

Over in Walford tonight, Lauren was released after being bailed out, desperate to see her son, Louie.

Reconnecting with Peter, Lauren decided to check in on Penny whilst he rustled her up some food.

However, Penny then confessed that she’d planted the drugs in Lauren’s bag. She also revealed that Peter had known this but had been keeping it from her.

Confronting Peter, Lauren decided to up and leave once again and take Louie to see Tanya.

Meanwhile, Linda worried that with Lauren being back, she’d find out the truth about Annie’s paternity. She feared that Max would then turn up and take Annie away from her. Sonia and Whitney promised to keep this a secret from her though.

But, with Lauren getting into a taxi whilst believing that she had nothing to stay for, Sonia stopped her and told her that she had a sister living in Walford.

Could Max make a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Max Branning to return for Annie?

Up until now, Lauren had no idea that she had another sister living in Walford. However, thanks to Sonia, she’s about to find out who that is.

With Linda worrying that Lauren will find out and tell Max about Annie, will Lauren force her dad to come back to Walford to see his daughter? Is a return for Max Branning on the cards? And, with Linda now turning to alcohol, will Max want custody of Annie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

