EastEnders: Linda mustn’t leave soap, fans demand

EastEnders fans have demanded that Linda Carter stays on screen following her confession that she killed Keanu Taylor at Christmas.

Viewers and the other members of ‘The Six’ were already aware that Linda was the culprit. But following Dean’s tense trial, Linda has now let the truth be known to the police.

Fans of EastEnders are concerned that Linda may face a lengthy prison sentence and and have pleaded for the landlady to stay on the Square.

Linda has been struggling with her guilt (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda Carter’s confession

Following a special flash forward episode and a whodunnit storyline, it was revealed last Christmas that Linda murdered Keanu.

At the time, Keanu was angry that Sharon was refusing to let him see Albie – who he believed to be his son. His anger resulted in attempting to strangle Sharon. Believing that her friend’s life was at stake, Linda picked up a meat thermometer and fatally stabbed Keanu.

Suki, Denise, Stacey and Kathy, who were all also present, then helped cover up the crime.

When they realised their secret was close to being discovered, they made a plan to frame Dean Wicks, who they felt deserved it for his previously unpunished crime of raping Linda.

Linda has struggled since the rape and has begged Dean to admit what he did. She finally got her wish this week when Dean admitted to a packed courtroom that he raped her.

However, despite getting what she’s always craved, the confession didn’t give Linda the closure she was expecting and following a mistrial, she later made the decision to go to the police and confess to her crime.

Is she going to jail?

Linda confessed to Keanu’s murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand Linda must stay

Following her confession, fans are concerned that this could spell the end for Linda. They have taken to social media to express their dismay at this scenario.

One fan wrote on X: “Kellie Bright has been so good this week, I really hope Linda confessing doesn’t mean she’s leaving this week or anytime soon.”

Another viewer said: “Why does everyone on the TL keep speaking Linda’s exit into the world, may I ask? I can’t cope.“, while a third added: “We better not be setting up for a Linda exit.”

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, September 5), the other members of ‘The Six’ come together as they fight for their freedom. Can they rescue the situation following Linda’s confession? And, what will Linda’s fate be?

