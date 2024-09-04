EastEnders fans have heaped praise on actress Kellie Bright for her performance during Dean’s murder trial in recent episodes. She took centre stage as Linda, who testified as a witness at the trial while ‘The Six’ watched on.

Despite plenty of back and forth about whether she would be able to face the court, Linda stood strong against Dean’s lawyer and managed to remain sober for the hearing.

Here’s the latest on Dean’s trial in EastEnders.

Linda testified in court in tense scenes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise Kellie Bright performance

After Linda delivered a powerful speech in court, in which she admitted to be an alcoholic, EastEnders fans have praised actress Kellie Bright for her performance.

Taking to social media, one person said: “WHAT a scene by Kellie Bright – she is totally smashing it at the minute!!” A second soap fan wrote: “What a scene this was!!!! Kellie Bright, take a bow.”

“Kellie Bright absolutely slayed her scenes today,” a third viewer said, while a final EE fan penned: “Kellie Bright in these scenes! What a queen.”

Will Dean be charged with Keanu’s murder? (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Dean trial latest

The day of Dean’s trial finally arrived in EastEnders, with many of ‘The Six’ being called up to the stand. Stacey nailed her cross-examination and managed the pressure well.

Sharon was up next. She faced extreme scrutiny from Dean’s lawyer, who took great pleasure in bringing up her multiple marriages. As she tried to defend herself, Sharon eventually ended up being led out of the court room. She was then held in contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Linda continued to doubt her ability to withstand the cross-examination but she eventually turned up to court after some interference from ‘The Six.’ She took to the stand and stood strong against Dean’s lawyer, sticking to her story while also being open about her alcoholism as she said: “My name is Linda Carter and I’m an alcoholic.”

In a shock moment, Dean then confessed to sexually assaulting Linda after 10 years of her waiting for him to tell the truth. However, it remains to be seen how this will impact the trial going forward.

Will Dean be charged with Keanu’s murder?

