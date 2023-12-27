EastEnders star James Bye ‘splits head open’ during panto performance

EastEnders star James Bye suffered a nasty head injury on stage while he performed in his Snow White pantomime show.

The 39-year-old actor, who is well known for his role as Martin Fowler in EastEnders, was acting out the very first scene when he hurt himself.

Despite this, he still carried on with his performance, his co-star Rhiannon Chesterman revealed. Taking to her Instagram after the performance, Rhiannon confessed that the telly star had split his head open right at the start of the show.

James Bye injured himself whilst he performed at a pantomime show (Credit: Instagram)

The show must go on for EastEnders star James Bye

She wrote: “Look at our brave Prince. Split his head open in the first scene, carried on and decided to ‘make a thing of it’ so strapped up his arm for good measure.”

James reshared the picture on his social media, seeming to be on the mend as he flashed a smile. In the pic he could be seen with said arm in a sling, as well as a bandage wrapped around his head.

His co-star branded him a “trooper”.

‘It still hasn’t sunk in’

James has spent all of December playing the Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre in his first-ever panto role.

He did find time to pose with wife Victoria and their boys in matching Christmas PJs, though.

However, it seems it’s a case of like father like son. Seven-year-old Louis had an unfortunate accident with a potato peeler on Christmas Eve. The soap star said while there was “blood everywhere”, his son was okay.

Victoria added: “Of course, there had to be an incident somewhere along the line and we’ve already had Louis (who else?) take the end of his finger off with the peeler. (Seriously, the blood! Literally everywhere).”

