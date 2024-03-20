EastEnders: Harvey to become ‘dangerously ill,’ a new fan theory predicts

Last night on EastEnders (Tuesday, March 19), Jean and Harvey shared a heartfelt moment with each other as Jean opened up about her fears.

Harvey then promised Jean that he wasn’t going anywhere as she found comfort in his presence.

However, a new EastEnders fan theory predicts an upsetting twist for the couple.

Jean feels better with Harvey around (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jean opened up to Harvey

Yesterday evening, Harvey confronted Jean over calling a doctor for Jade. He thought she was overstepping the mark and was getting to involved.

Harvey admitted that he was worried about Jean as she could easily be taken advantage of by Dean.

With Harvey comforting Jean, Jean admitted that she was really worried about the way the world was heading.

However, when she’s stressed and overwhelmed she’s comforted by the fact that Harvey is next to her.

Harvey then listened as Jean thanked him for staying by her side and putting up with her.

A new fan theory fears for Harvey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Harvey to suffer health decline?

Harvey joked with Jean last night that he wasn’t going anywhere, with Jean admitting that life was better with him around.

With such a sweet moment airing on screen, a new fan theory now predicts that something will get in the way of the couple’s happiness.

I honestly think they’re going to make Harvey dangerously ill or something, given the conversation he had with Jean had me thinking . 💔 #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) March 19, 2024

The fan theory predicts: “I honestly think they’re going to make Harvey dangerously ill or something, given the conversation he had with Jean had me thinking.”

Will their future be a happy one? (Credit: BBC)

Is tragedy in store for Harvey and Jean?

Last night aired a beautiful scene between Harvey and Jean but now the above theory has suggested that Harvey and Jean may soon be hit with a devastating storyline.

Harvey becoming ill could ruin the couple’s chances of happiness. But, is illness around the corner for Jean’s partner?

