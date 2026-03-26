Things may finally have settled for EastEnders favourites Penny and Vinny after standing firm against Suki this week, but it looks like calm is about to turn into chaos.

Just as the couple seemed stronger than ever, a shocking twist next week leaves their future hanging in the balance, with one life-changing secret threatening to tear everything apart.

Penny and Vinny have quickly become a firm fan favourite pairing, but their latest hurdle could be their toughest yet.

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Penny and Vinny have been a huge hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Vinny commits to his future with Penny

Today’s EastEnders saw Penny struggling with the idea that Vinny had put a deposit down on a shop for her. Despite always dreaming of having her own store, Penny wondered if it was too much, too soon.

Gina didn’t help, telling Penny that Vinny’s eagerness to please was a big red flag in their relationship. However, Harry was surprisingly the voice of reason and told Penny that she might be reluctant to accept Vinny’s grand gesture because she was scared the shop would not be a success.

Realising that she needed to embrace things that scared her, Penny told Vinny that she would like to go ahead with the shop purchase. But what Vinny hadn’t told her was that they would need Suki to sign on the dotted line to release some cash from the Panesar empire.

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Suki hit the roof, claiming once again that Penny was only after Vinny’s money.

Vinny pointed out that this was all his idea and had nothing to do with Penny. But Suki refused to apologise – or hand over the family money for the couple’s new business venture.

At a loss over how to get the money for the shop purchase, Vinny told Penny that he would use his own contacts to secure the funds. She was grateful and realised that Vinny really did see them being together forever.

Penny’s scan doesn’t got to plan (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: more drama for Penny next week

But next week, everything shifts in an instant. Penny heads to her first baby scan expecting a routine appointment, only to be hit with unexpected news. The pregnancy is further along than she thought.

The realisation hits hard. The timeline suggests the baby could actually be Harry’s, following their night together before he went into rehab.

Shaken, Penny decides to keep the truth to herself for now.

Meanwhile, Vinny remains completely unaware. He’s proudly sharing the scan with their loved ones as the couple continue to play happy families.

Behind the smiles, however, Penny is left facing an impossible choice.

What will Penny do next?

With the truth now hanging over her, Penny must decide whether to come clean or keep the secret buried.

Either way, the fallout could be devastating. It’s clear this revelation is set to test Penny and Vinny’s relationship like never before.

Will honesty destroy everything they’ve built, or will the secret come out in a far more explosive way?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Penny gets heartbreaking news at her baby scan while Nicola goes into labour early