EastEnders fans ‘work out’ huge Sandra secret as Josh and Zoe meet in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Sandra acting suspiciously.

Ever since Sandra arrived in Walford, she has seemed like the perfect mum. Warm, supportive and always ready to back Josh as he reconnects with his birth family, she has quickly made an impression.

But if you have been watching closely, you might be sensing what plenty of fans already are. Something about Sandra just does not quite add up.

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Sandra opened up about Jasmine and Josh’s past when she first met Kim and Denise last week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Sandra too good to be true?

One thing we do know is that Sandra’s hiding a secret. When she first met Denise and Kim and opened up about Josh and Jasmine’s past, she revealed there was an ‘incident’ that led to Jasmine and Josh being separated when they were younger.

Sandra then said that she went on to officially adopt Josh, and when her husband, Keith, died, they moved to the house they live in now.

While we don’t know if Jasmine’s leaving the family has anything to do with Keith or his death, we do know the woman who eventually adopted Jasmine, Anita Fisher, told Cindy a few months ago that her daughter had a ‘dangerous side’.

When Kim tried to ask more about the ‘incident’, Sandra clammed up and said it was difficult for her to talk about it. Not wanting to scare Sandra away, Kim and Denise let it go. But what is she hiding?

Sandra has been nothing but lovely, but is she hiding something sinister? (Credit: BBC)

Josh and Zoe finally come face to face

Today’s EastEnders sees Josh finally meet his birth mum, Zoe. The pair bump into one another in the market, and she immediately tells him how sorry she is that she put him up for adoption.

Josh is civil with Zoe and agrees to talk. But he also tells her that she doesn’t have to be sorry because he has had a great life with a brilliant mum.

Zoe takes Josh and Sandra back to The Vic to meet Kat. Things are awkward but civil. As Zoe tries to get to know her son better, Josh points out that he is only there to find out more about Jasmine.

He asks how his twin ended up killing their birth father, and Zoe is at a loss. Trying to explain that Jasmine saved her life, Zoe says she is trying to get Jasmine out of jail to make up for giving her up all those years ago.

As they start talking more about Jasmine and her darker side, Sandra cuts in, telling Josh they should leave. Saying it has been a lot for her son to take in for one day, Sandra plays the concerned mum to perfection.

But is that her way of shutting down the conversation to protect her secret? Fans certainly think so!

Fans are convinced Sandra is hiding something (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have their say about Sandra

Viewers have taken to Reddit to share their theories about Sandra, claiming she isn’t as innocent as she looks. They think she’s clamming up when the past is mentioned, which proves there is something she is hiding. Something even Josh doesn’t know…

“Sandra is definitely hiding something. I thought this from the minute she came on screen,” said one fan. “The fact that she was saying how close she and Josh are made me think something is going to come out that Josh is not going to like.”

Someone else added, “They keep mentioning the bond between Josh and his adoptive mother. You just know it is gonna be somehow tainted!”

“I’m very curious about what Sandra has told Josh about Jasmine not being adopted. He clearly doesn’t know anything,” said a third viewer.

“Sandra is definitely hiding something,” someone else agreed.

Others echoed the same feeling. One fan admitted: “I’m getting vibes from Sandra I can’t quite put my finger on.” Another said: “I’m still trying to get my head around ‘the incident’. Sandra knows way more than she is letting on!”

With so many unanswered questions, it is clear there is more to this story.

The real question now is not if the truth will come out, but just how explosive it will be when it does.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny