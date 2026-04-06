EastEnders fans work out Chelsea and George secret after spotting hidden clue in iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees George and Chelsea get closer.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster in EastEnders, and things aren’t getting any easier for George and Nicola.

George and Nicola have found their world turned upside down ever since baby Ivy was born prematurely last week. While they are no strangers to parenthood, this situation has left them both reeling, with Nicola in particular pushed to her limits as she takes her pain out on George.

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Nicola takes her agony out on George (Credit: BBC)

George struggles to help

As George sits with Ivy in her incubator, Nicola is devastated that she still can’t meet her daughter. George does everything he can to make things better for Nicola, but while she is running a temperature, the doctors won’t let her near her baby.

Gina and Harry come to see their new sister, and they’re surprised when George turns down a chance for skin-to-skin contact with Ivy, as he says Nicola should be the first to hold her.

However, when they go to see Nicola, she is at rock bottom, still recovering from giving birth and feeling unwell. She lashed out at George, telling him that the stress of his restaurant opening caused Ivy to arrive early, and he is upset that she blames him.

Knowing that Nicola is just hurting, George and Gina visit Ivy in the NICU. Harry stays with Nicola in her room and video calls Gina so Nicola can see her baby. But it is all too much for Nicola, and she demands that Harry hang up.

George watches over his fragile daughter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chelsea gives advice to George

Feeling helpless at the hospital, George heads back to the Square and keeps busy at the restaurant. But Chelsea notices that he is struggling and offers some words of support.

Chelsea tells George that Jordan was premature, and she knows exactly what he and Nicola are going through. At first, George doesn’t want to talk about it, but eventually opens up. Chelsea tells George how Nicola will be feeling and how he can help her. They bond over their shared heartbreak and it is a sweet moment.

However, fans have spotted a clue in the New Year flashforward episode that hints at romance between George and Chelsea.

Chelsea reaches out to George in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

Is love in the air for George and Chelsea?

Fans think this moment between George and Chelsea is the start of a relationship between the pair after a blink-and-you ‘ll-miss-it clue in the flashforward saw Nicola clearly hating Chelsea for a mysterious reason.

In the episode, George asks Nicola, “Did you go and talk to Chelsea?” to which she replies, “No, I would rather eat glass.” Hmm, intriguing!

Fans think this could mean that George and Chelsea have a romance and that today’s episode is laying the groundwork for an affair.

By the end of the year, Nicola and Chelsea aren’t talking (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict romance for George in EastEnders

Fans were quick to share their thoughts online…

“Chelsea screen time at last!” said one fan on Reddit. “I really enjoyed her scene with George. I might be overthinking it, but I’m hoping nothing happens between them, given how annoyed Nicola seemed when he asked about her in the flashforward.”