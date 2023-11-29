EastEnders fans convinced Karen exit tied up with threat from Phil

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, November 28), Karen panicked when Malcolm turned up at her birthday party at The Vic.

After speaking to Sharon, Malcolm then realised that he was involved in Albie’s kidnap plot.

Fans of the soap have now ‘worked out’ that Karen’s upcoming departure may involve Phil Mitchell.

Malcolm found out the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Karen’s secret is at risk of coming out

Last night, Karen enjoyed a party in The Vic as her loved ones celebrated her birthday with her.

Alongside her Walford family and friends, Malcolm soon made an arrival and caught the attention of Albie.

Karen and Keanu both panicked that their kidnap plot could be exposed if Albie was to say something.

As Malcolm started talking to Sharon he soon found out about the kidnapping and pieced everything together.

He realised that he’d been the one to supposedly kidnap Albie, without even knowing he had done so.

Fans reckon that Phil has something to do with it (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict huge Karen exit twist

Lorraine Stanley is soon set to depart from her EastEnders role of Karen Taylor, making fans predict how the character will leave.

Now, some fans think that Phil will find out about the kidnap plot, Karen will take all of the blame and will then be threatened out of Walford.

One fan commented: “I actually think Keanu would throw Karen under the bus if it means keeping his part in the kidnapping a secret. Or Karen could decide to take the fall or run away with Phil’s money.”

A second person added: “I have a feeling that Karen will take the fall for Keanu and say it was her, that she did it alone. This will be the reason Karen leaves town. Not sure if she will be arrested or threatened by Phil to leave.”

A third viewer suggested: “Karen might take the fall or Phil could threaten or scare her away from Walford (and she takes Mack and Mia with her or she leaves them with Mitch) or she goes on the run (stays with Kandi).”

How will Karen leave EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

How will Karen leave Walford?

Karen’s soon to leave EastEnders but the circumstances of her exit are unclear. Tonight (Wednesday, November 29), Mitch finds out about Karen’s involvement in Albie’s kidnap.

He then asks Karen to give Phil his money back. But, will Phil find out the truth? And, will he drive Karen out of Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

