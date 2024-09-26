EastEnders confirms Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw to step down from soap role

The BBC soap EastEnders has announced today (Thursday, September 26), that Chris Clenshaw will be stepping down as Executive Producer. This change will happen next year.

A new Executive Producer has already been lined up to take over the role in 2025.

This news comes after Chris Clenshaw excited fans with many huge character returns ahead of the soap’s 40th anniversary.

Chris will bow down next year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chris Clenshaw to step down as Executive Producer

Taking on the role of EastEnders’ Executive Producer in 2022, Chris Clenshaw has been behind many major storylines. These have included ‘The Six’ and Keanu Christmas death as well as Rose Knight’s Cindy reveal.

He’s also been responsible for bringing back some huge former faces to the Square. These have come in the form of Chrissie Watts, Bianca Jackson, Jane Beale, and Cindy Beale. Soon David Wicks and Ruby Allen will join this list.

However, the soap has now announced that Chris will be leaving the role as of February 2025.

This comes as the soap is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary in the same month of next year.

Stepping into the role after Chris’ departure will be Ben Wadey – Commissioning Executive for Channel 4.

Ben has previously worked on shows such as Hollyoaks, being no stranger to soap.

Chris Clenshaw, despite leaving the role, will continue to work for BBC Studios Drama Production.

Chris Clenshaw addresses decision to step down from EastEnders

Today, Chris Clenshaw has now spoken out about his reason for stepping down, sharing: “As a proud EastEnders fan, it has been the honour of my life to be its custodian. It has meant everything to me, and I’ve given Walford my all. I made the tough decision that I would step down after the 40th anniversary many months ago – to keep EastEnders creatively refreshed as it’s a show that needs to constantly evolve. After what will be three years at the helm and leading the team through its milestone celebrations, the time feels right that I hand over the keys to The Queen Vic.

“Elstree holds a special place in my heart, and I know when the day comes, it’ll be hard to tear myself away. My special thanks go to the sensational EastEnders cast and crew that I’m incredibly proud to have led over the past few years, and who have provided me with unwavering support. Their commitment, passion and talent has inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them and proud of everything that we’ve achieved together.

“EastEnders has been the highlight of my career and I have loved every minute of it, but it’s time for change, and for a new chapter, and I’m delighted to be staying within BBC Studios Drama Productions. Although my departure from EastEnders is not for some time yet, whilst I’m still here, I look forward to putting all our efforts into our momentous anniversary.

“I’m pleased to be passing the show on to Ben Wadey. I’m confident that, under him, EastEnders will continue to thrive, and I wish him the very best as it is without doubt the best job in telly and I hope he enjoys the ride just as much as I have. Thank you, EastEnders – for everything.”

Ben will take over (Credit: BBC)

New Executive Producer Ben Wadey shares excitement over role

With Ben Wadey previously working on EastEnders as Story Editor around the time of the soap’s 35th anniversary, he has now shared his joy over working on the soap once more.

He revealed: “I’m thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show. Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege. I can’t wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work to deliver unmissable stories to fans – both those who have been watching for years and those just discovering Albert Square.”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.