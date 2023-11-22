EastEnders: Everyone always asks Phil for money – fans wonder how much cash he has

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, November 21), Sam arrived back in Walford after being thrown out of the back of a van.

She explained to Phil that she owed some serious cash to somebody called Camillo and needed his help.

Now, EastEnders fans have noticed that Phil is always the go-to person for financial help, making them question where he gets his money from and how much of it he actually has.

Sam asked Phil for help (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sam Mitchell is back in Walford

Last night, Sam Mitchell made a dramatic return to the Square as she was thrown out of the back of a van.

She fell to the floor, sporting a big cut on her face, obviously in some serious bother.

Phil then spoke to Sam and realised that she owed a drug boss a lot of money.

Sam asked him if he’d be able to give her the £100,000 that she owed Camillo so that she could pay him back.

At first, Phil considered helping Sam out but Kat voiced her concerns with him, questioning whether the whole thing was a set up.

Phil then told Sam that she needed to find her own money as he promised £100,000 to Sharon for the Boxing Den.

Where does Phil get his money from? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans baffled by Phil Mitchell’s finances

Viewers of the BBC soap have realised that quite a lot of people in Walford look to Phil Mitchell to sort out their financial mess. He recently handed over £50,000 to get Albie back, has promised Sharon money, and now Sam’s asking him for help.

Fans have now wondered how much cash Phil has floating about and where he gets it from. He owns businesses but surely he doesn’t have £100,000 to give out whenever he feels like it.

One fan wondered: “Does Phil own a unicorn that [bleeps] £££ or something?”

A second person said: “How does someone owe anyone 100k and where does Phil get all his money from?”

A third viewer joked: “How much money do you think Phil’s got? In my head he’s got the vault from DuckTales.”

Phil agrees to help Sam (Credit: BBC)

Will Phil help Sam out?

Tonight (Wednesday, November 22), Camillo arrives in Walford and grabs Sam by the arm, threatening her.

Kat witnesses the altercation and runs to get Phil and Billy. Seeing Camillo threaten to hurt Sam, Phil then agrees to pay him everything that Sam owes him. But, will this get Camillo off Sam’s back? And, how is Phil getting his hands on so much money?

