EastEnders: Eve is in Stacey’s house, fans predict

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, December 14), Stacey worried when she noticed that her house’s door was open but nobody else was in.

Jack then came round and surveyed the house, reassuring Stacey that nobody was in there.

However, EastEnders fans have now predicted that Stacey’s best friend – Eve – is actually hiding in her house.

Stacey thought that Theo was in her house (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey got a fright

However, Stacey feared that Theo had come back to Walford but Jack promised her that Theo was being watched 24/7 and could get nowhere near her.

Viewers will know though that Stacey’s best friend – Eve – was recently forced to flee the Square after Ravi backtracked on killing her and let her go.

However, he told her that if she ever came back then she’d be killed and she’d also be putting Suki at risk too.

Now, fans think that there was somebody hiding in Stacey’s house and it wasn’t Theo – it was Eve!

Fans reckon that Eve has returned (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ who is hiding in Stacey’s house

EastEnders fans now reckon that Eve has returned to Walford and is seeking refuge in her friend’s house.

They think that she’s secretly back and is plotting her revenge against Nish and Ravi.

One fan wondered: “Has Eve been back to the Slaters? Left in a rush and left the door on the latch.”

Has Eve been back to the Slaters? Left in a rush and left the door on the latch 😱 #EastEnders — EastendersTheSixTheories (@thesixtheories) December 14, 2023

EVE LEFT THE DOOR ON THE LATCH! who else would leave the door open unless they were in a rush and didn't want to be seen? SHE'S COMING HOMEEEE #EastEnders — monica ミ☆ (@laurasderavin) December 14, 2023

EVE CAME BACK AND IT WAS HER WHO WAS IN THE HOUSE…RIGHT? SHES HANGING AROUND WATCHING WHAT GOES DOWN AND WHEN SHE SEES NISH GET ARRESTED NEXT WEEK, SHE'LL GO TO SUKI THINKING SHE'S SAFE AND THATS WHEN THE "UNEXPECTED VISITOR" WILL SHOW UP- #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/YPXSBBAsIJ — is it sammy? (@sapphicsukeve) December 14, 2023

Another fan added: “EVE LEFT THE DOOR ON THE LATCH! Who else would leave the door open unless they were in a rush and didn’t want to be seen? SHE’S COMING HOMEEEE.”

A final viewer suggested: “EVE CAME BACK AND IT WAS HER WHO WAS IN THE HOUSE… RIGHT? SHE’S HANGING AROUND WATCHING WHAT GOES DOWN AND WHEN SHE SEES NISH GET ARRESTED NEXT WEEK, SHE’LL GO TO SUKI THINKING SHE’S SAFE AND THAT’S WHEN THE “UNEXPECTED VISITOR” WILL SHOW UP.”

Is Eve back? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Eve back in Walford?

Ravi told Eve never to come back to Walford or she’d be dead. Eve then ran off and made her escape.

However, could she be brave enough to risk returning back home already? Is she secretly plotting away over in Stacey’s house?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

