EastEnders: Elaine voiceover in Karen pub scenes was peculiar, fans note

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, December 7), Karen was confronted over her kidnapping of Albie as Phil exposed her in the pub.

Karen took the blame for the plot, leaving punters and the pub staff sick to their stomachs – including Elaine.

Viewers of the BBC soap have now noticed a rather unusual aspect of these scenes though.

Karen took the whole blame (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The truth about Karen came out

The truth came out last night as Phil revealed Karen’s kidnap plot to everyone in The Vic.

Karen realised that there was no getting out of this one and decided to take responsibility for the entire plan.

Keanu had pretended that he was unaware of what had actually happened to Albie and blamed Karen in front of everyone.

Karen didn’t want Keanu to lose Albie again so she made out that Keanu didn’t know anything about it.

Later on though, Bernie found out the truth and was furious with Keanu for making Karen look like the only bad person.

With Phil demanding his money back and with Sharon threatening to call the police, Karen panicked about her future.

Fans were all surprised by Elaine’s voice (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans notice bizarre change to Elaine Peacock’s voice

As Keanu tore strips into Karen for making everyone fear for Albie’s safety, Elaine could be heard telling Karen that she was ‘filth.’

However, fans have now been left baffled as it sounded as though Elaine’s voice was a voiceover.

One EastEnders fan said: “Those Elaine re-recorded lines are so badly executed!”

Those Elaine re-recorded lines are so badly executed! #EastEnders — Alfie Garston (@alfiegarston) December 7, 2023

One negative from tonight’s #EastEnders – Elaine’s voice over in the pub. It sounded like a voice over. — Paul (@PGUK78) December 7, 2023

Obsessed with voiceover Elaine calling Karen filth #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/BhwfyU26nZ — Tom (@tommtthw) December 7, 2023

Another commented: “One negative from tonight’s EastEnders – Elaine’s voice over in the pub. It sounded like a voiceover.”

A third person wrote: “Obsessed with voiceover Elaine calling Karen filth.”

Karen’s not got long left in Walford (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Karen in EastEnders?

Karen’s not gone long left in Walford as Lorraine Stanley bids farewell to her role as Karen Taylor.

With Phil, Sharon and the rest of Walford out to get her, how long will it be before Karen’s final scenes air? And, just how will she depart from the soap?

