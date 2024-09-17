EastEnders fans were left delighted after television favourite Dermot O’Leary made an appearance in last night’s episode (Monday, September 16).

Well – almost. The This Morning presenter’s voice was featured as a radio presenter who was advertising a competition.

Walford residents could have bagged themselves a holiday to Greece if they were lucky…

EastEnders: Dermot O’Leary cameo

Dermot made his voice appearance in the cafe while Kathy was working away. She had the radio on, and fans were shocked to hear a familiar voice.

He said over the radio: “What links these three words – mincing, frying pan, little Britain?

“A trip for two, sun, sea sand, you know the rest…”

After hearing of the exciting competition, Kathy reminisced on a previous holiday to Greece. Harvey subsequently decided to enter the competition for her using her phone.

Later on, Kathy received a call from Dermot informing her she had won. Besides that, she was live on the radio!

Popping outside the cafe, Kathy was straightaway delighted. Elsewhere, Harvey was listening with a big smile from his cab.

Dermot was even later credited for his brief – but important – role on the show during the closing credits.

Dermot O’Leary’s dream?

This was Dermot’s first appearance, but he has previously been vocal about his dream to appear in the Square for some time. “I’d quite like to be a police officer on EastEnders or Corrie,’ Dermot told Sharon Marshall on This Morning. She added he had ‘the look of an off-duty copper.’

She then added that she could imagine the television star working alongside Jack Branning.

EastEnders fans ecstatic over Dermot soap credit

Fans flooded X with delight that Dermot made an exciting – albeit unexpected appearance, with some even suggesting it was the highlight of their week.

“Dermot O’Leary making a voice cameo was the best part about tonight’s EastEnders,” noted one passionate social media fan. “Obsessed with the fact that Dermot O’Leary was in Eastenders tonight,” added another.

A third praised: “Love how they’ve credited Dermot O’Leary. Didn’t think I’d ever see his name on Eastenders.” While a fourth noted: “Absolutely utterly obsessed with Dermot making a cameo and being credited! He’s a fan.”

