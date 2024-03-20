EastEnders: Chelsea and Martin would be perfect together, fans gush

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, March 19), Martin told Chelsea about Jack and Stacey’s kiss during the family BBQ gathering.

Chelsea was furious and decided to expose Jack and Stacey’s actions to the rest of the guests – including Denise.

EastEnders fans have now spotted chemistry between the pair during these scenes.

Chelsea learned the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin exposed the kiss to Chelsea

After Martin saw Jack and Stacey kiss in the backyard during the Slater-Branning BBQ, Martin spoke to Kathy who encouraged him to keep quiet so that Denise wouldn’t be triggered.

Martin ignored this advice though and went back to the family gathering with a cold demeanour.

Chelsea told him to stop bringing his attitude into their house as it could really upset her mum.

Feeling attacked, Martin then justified himself to Chelsea whilst exposing the kiss he’d just witnessed.

Chelsea then had it out with Jack and Stacey in front of Denise and the kids. Denise was devastated after realising that Jack had betrayed her once more.

Soon after this reveal, a huge fight broke out between Martin and Jack in a big showdown between the pair.

Fans quite like the idea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot chemistry between Chelsea and Martin

Despite everything kicking off with the Slater-Brannings last night, fans have also spotted some potential chemistry within these scenes.

They reckon that Martin and Chelsea would actually make quite a good romantic pair and are rooting for them to get together.

One fan commented: “Denise + Martin???? Chelsea + Martin? I will take either one…”

Denise + Martin???? Chelsea + Martin? I will take either one…#EastEnders — PittyDitty (@DittyPitty) March 19, 2024

Martin & Chelsea should get together…

They both deserve happiness!#EastEnders — Miss CarineyB (@MissCarineyB) March 19, 2024

I could see Martin and Chelsea together #EastEnders — Paul (@PGUK78) March 19, 2024

Another person shared: “Martin & Chelsea should get together… They both deserve happiness!”

A third EastEnders fan chimed in: “I could see Martin and Chelsea together.”

Could they become an item? (Credit: BBC)

Could love be on the horizon for Chelsea and Martin?

Chelsea and Martin have a lot going on right now what with all of the Stacey and Jack drama.

But, will they have time to form a romantic connection with each other? Could they soon become Walford’s next item?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

