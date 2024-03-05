EastEnders: Bianca needs to make a permanent return, fans beg

Yesterday’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, March 4), saw Bianca Jackson return back onto our screens as Whitney and Zack went to visit her.

During their stay, Whitney started to become concerned about the welfare of a local child named Britney.

Now that EastEnders fans have being given a glimpse of Bianca again they want her to stay!

Whitney visited Bianca (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca returned to EastEnders

Last night, Whitney and Zack visited Bianca and revealed Whit’s pregnancy news to her.

Whit then started to become concerned about a local child called Britney who she had caught rummaging through the bins for food.

Bianca explained that her mum Keeley was a drug addict. Worried about the child, Whitney then visited Britney’s school and couldn’t believe that Britney hadn’t been in education since 2020.

Confronting Keeley over her parenting, Whitney then rushed off to chase after an upset Britney. Unfortunately, a heroic act from Whit saw her get hit by a car whilst saving Britney’s life.

Bianca, Zack and Sonia (who had also come to see Bianca) then surrounded a half-conscious Whit.

Bianca’s return is only a temporary one (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand that Bianca stays in soap

With Bianca back on screens for a short comeback to EastEnders, fans have now taken to social media to share their joy over her scenes.

They have in fact loved Bianca’s return so much that they want her to stick around.

One EastEnders fan demanded: “BIANCA BACK FULL TIME PLEASE.”

BIANCA BACK FULL TIME PLEASE #eastenders — dillan (@dilldizzle) March 4, 2024

Bianca being back is gold 👏🏼

Would be good for her to go back to the square and have some scenes with Kat, them together was always great 🤣 #EastEnders — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) March 4, 2024

wish bianca was permanent #EastEnders — will 💃 (@icon1_will) March 4, 2024

Another viewer added: “Bianca being back is gold. Would be good for her to go back to the Square and have some scenes with Kat, them together was always great.”

A third EastEnders viewer agreed and begged: “Wish Bianca was permanent.”

Bianca will only be back briefly (Credit: BBC)

How long is Bianca back for?

Bianca’s return is unfortunately only a short one as she gets involved in Whitney’s exit storyline, with Shona McGarty preparing to bow out of EastEnders.

This week’s scenes will continue to see Whitney stay at Bianca’s whilst Zack returns back to Walford. Whitney will then consider taking Britney under her wing. But, how many more scenes will Bianca appear in?

