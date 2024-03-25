EastEnders: As Ben’s arrested, here’s what to expect ahead of his soap departure

During tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, March 25), Ben organised a surprise birthday party for Callum in The Vic.

However, the police soon turned up and arrested him for committing fraud whilst in America.

But, is this Ben’s exit storyline? Will he go to prison? Here’s what to expect ahead of Ben’s exit from EastEnders.

Ben was arrested for committing fraud (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ben was arrested

Tonight, Ben had failed to organise any proper birthday plans for Callum. However, he soon found himself asking Phil for some advice but didn’t find it very helpful.

Ben then decided to arrange a surprise birthday party for Callum in The Vic, with Lexi letting it slip that these were all last minute plans.

As Ben, Callum and their family gathered in the pub for the celebrations though, the police arrived to arrest Ben.

Ben then asked if they could take the conversation outside as his family watched him get arrested for committing fraud whilst in America last year.

Viewers will know that Ben had spent some time in the States last year in a bid to help Lola get treatment for her brain cancer, although she died before Ben got home.

Now, it looks as though Ben was also up to no good whilst out in the States…

Ben is in a right mess (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Ben Mitchell?

Later on this week, Ben tries to explain that he’s innocent whilst being held at the police station.

With Phil getting Ritchie involved, tensions are high as Lexi begs to be included in the family discussions.

Lexi and Jay then go to visit Ben but it isn’t long before Lexi gets overwhelmed and leaves.

With Kathy becoming suspicious of Phil’s behaviour, she goes to confront him. As Ben continues to be held at the station, Callum uses his career to help his husband. But, can Ben’s family pull together and get him off the hook?

Ben’s exit is looming (Credit: BBC)

When will Max Bowden leave EastEnders as Ben Mitchell?

Fans of the BBC soap may know that Ben Mitchell’s character is set to leave the soap this year after actor Max Bowden was reportedly ‘axed’ from the show.

A source told The Sun last year: “He [Max] went in for a meeting as his contract was up for renewal next year. No one knew how it was going to go and following discussions, it was decided that he would leave. Bosses have yet to plan his exit storyline but Ben is not a character that they would kill off as we’ve already seen in all the previous recasts.”

With Max’s contract reportedly ending this March, Ben’s exit storyline will likely air in the coming weeks. Whilst no specific date has been given, this arrest looks set to pave the way for Ben’s upcoming spring exit from Walford.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

