Former Coronation Street star Kate Spencer has delighted fans with some truly heartwarming news – she’s a first time mum to an adorable baby. The actress, best known for her role as Grace Vickers, revealed she has welcomed a baby boy, marking a special new chapter four years after leaving the ITV soap.

Viewers will remember Kate for playing Michael Bailey’s ex-girlfriend Grace between 2019 and 2022, a character who also became mum to Glory Bailey on screen. Now, life is mirroring art, with the actress embracing motherhood away from Weatherfield.

Kate’s given birth (Credit: ITV)

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Coronation Street star Kate Spencer gives birth to first baby

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (March 24), Kate shared the first glimpse of her newborn in a touching black and white photo. The sweet image focused on her baby’s tiny feet, as she confirmed that she and partner Paul Walker had welcomed their son into the world.

Alongside the post, Kate revealed her baby’s name in an emotional caption that quickly captured fans’ attention.

Kate shared photos of her baby on Instagram (Credit: @katespencer.uk via Instagram Stories)

“Baby Zach burst into the world last week and safe to say, we are utterly besotted. Life will never be the same again, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

She also reshared the moment on her Instagram Stories, admitting she’s already completely ‘obsessed’ with her little one. The announcement was paired with the gentle track River Flows In You by Yiruma, adding to the heartfelt feel of the post.

Kate played Grace on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Fans send congratulations to new mum Kate Spencer

It didn’t take long for fans and familiar faces to flood the comments with messages of love and support following the announcement.

Among those sharing their excitement was Coronation Street co-star Kel Allen, who wrote: “Over the moon for you all darling. A HUGE congratulations.”

Other followers were just as thrilled, with one commenting: “Stunning!! Huge congratulations to you and your beautiful family xxxx”

Another added: “Ahh Kate!! Congratulations to all 3 of you wonderful woman. He’s totally BEAUTIFUL and what a great name. Enjoy every second of this amazing adventure.”

A fourth wrote: “Congratulations on the safe arrival of baby Zach sending lots of love xxxx”

While a fifth simply said: “Congratulations to you all on your bundle of joy…”

It’s clearly a very special time for Kate and her family – and fans couldn’t be happier for them as they celebrate baby Zach’s arrival.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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