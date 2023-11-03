Currently in Coronation Street, Toyah has been supporting Peter with his guilt over Stephen Reid’s death.

She’s bonded with him over her own experience killing Imran with her car, giving Peter some advice.

But, when were Peter and Toyah together in Coronation Street? Why did they split up?

Peter and Toyah used to be loved up (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (9107247aj))

Coronation Street: When were Peter and Toyah together?

Peter and Toyah began a relationship in 2016 but it wasn’t as smooth sailing as they would’ve hoped.

Peter and Toyah started an affair after meeting each other in a bar, with things becoming awkward as Peter was Leanne’s ex husband.

Their relationship was kept secret until Toyah returned to the Street at the end of that year, having decided to leave her husband, Toby.

With Toyah telling Leanne that she and Toby had both had a fight with each other, Toyah decided to move back to Weatherfield.

Things got more awkward when Nick accused Peter of still having feelings for Leanne. Not wanting to expose his connection with Toyah, Peter pretended that Nick was right.

Peter and Toyah soon went official with each other and made their relationship public.

Peter ended things with Toyah in 2018 (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (9637732co))

Coronation Street: Why did Peter and Toyah split up?

In 2017, the couple took their relationship to the next level and moved in together. They both joined forces to buy the Rovers and run the pub.

The happiness of becoming the pub’s new landlords soon dried up though when Toyah started hoping for a baby to complete their family.

Toyah really wanted to have a baby with Peter but IVF had failed. Instead, she and Peter found a surrogate.

Sadly, Toyah and Peter’s surrogate, Jacqui, suffered a miscarriage. Toyah was devastated by this news.

Soon enough and with Toyah desperate to be a mum, she made a deal with Eva.

She wanted to take her baby Susie and pass her off as the baby that their surrogate, Jacqui, had planned on having.

Eventually, Eva felt guilty about giving up her baby and decided on taking her baby back.

After all of this drama, Peter found out the truth about the surrogate baby dying and finished things with Toyah, leading him to sell the pub.

Toyah comforted Peter after Stephen’s death (Credit: ITV)

Peter and Toyah in present day

Now, over on the cobbles, Peter is struggling with the guilt of killing Stephen Reid with his car.

Despite the police dropping the charges, Peter couldn’t help but feel bad about killing the serial killer.

With Toyah having killed Imran in a car crash, she soon shared her own experience with Peter.

But, now that Toyah is supporting Peter, could the two get back together? Will Peter ditch Carla for his ex?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Peter and Toyah get back together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!