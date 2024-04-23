Coronation Street: Toyah killed Lauren, new fan theory predicts

In last night’s instalment of Coronation Street (Monday, April 22), Toyah went to the park to search for Freddie the Dog who had gone missing.

However, she soon got angry after spotting some sleuths digging up a rose bed and decided to smash up their car.

A new Corrie fan theory now suggests that Toyah was actually the one to kill Lauren Bolton.

Toyah got taken to the police station (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah smashed up a car

Yesterday, Sam offered to walk Freddie for Nina before school but soon returned back without the dog. He’d let him off his lead and had looked up to find that he’d gone.

Toyah offered to help Nina look for Freddie and soon went to Norcross park to search for him. She then bumped into some sleuths digging up a rose bed, believing that Lauren’s body was there.

Toyah told them to stop, picking up a shovel and threatening them with it. She then decided to use it to smash their car in.

Nick then arrived and took Toyah home before the police took her to the station for questioning. In the end, Toyah was told that she’d be let off with a caution if she paid for the damages.

Later on, Toyah was seen buying a single, yellow rose from Mary. After lying to Joel that it was for Leanne, Toyah went back to the park and placed it on the ground in a respectful moment, apologising for something.

Some fans reckon Toyah is behind the mystery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Toyah murdered Lauren?

A new Corrie fan theory suggests that Toyah killed Lauren, with this being the reason why she acted so furiously when seeing the sleuths dig up the rose bed in the park.

Seeing Toyah apologise for something and lay a rose in the area, some fans have linked these scenes with Lauren’s ‘murder.’

One person said: “So Toyah killed Lauren and buried her?”

So Toyah killed Lauren and buried her #Corrie — CentralCeesCrocs (@CentralCeeSocks) April 22, 2024

#Corrie did Toyah kill Lauren or is it a red herring — Kay (@kherundesh) April 22, 2024

“I’m so sorry” wait don’t tell me Toyah has killed Lauren. #Corrie 😳 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) April 22, 2024

Another fan added: “Did Toyah kill Lauren or is it a red herring?”

A final person shared: “”I’m so sorry,” wait, don’t tell me Toyah has killed Lauren.”

Toyah buried her stillborn daughter (Credit: ITV)

Did Toyah kill Lauren?

Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Toyah didn’t bury Lauren in the park but instead gave birth to a stillborn baby girl when she was 19.

The baby – who was the daughter of Toyah’s rapist Phil Simmonds – was then buried in the exact same spot that the sleuths were digging up.

But, does this completely rule Toyah out? She may have not buried Lauren in the park, but could she have still killed her?

